Nominations Announced for JUNO Fan Choice Presented by Freedom Mobile, with Voting on TikTok

/EIN News/ -- Freedom Mobile signs on as new Lead Sponsor and Official Mobile Partner of The 50th Annual JUNO Awards and TikTok joins as new Lead Sponsor and Official Voting Platform of JUNO Fan Choice

Voting is now open for JUNO Fan Choice Presented by Freedom Mobile. Fans are encouraged to vote on TikTok and at junofanchoice.ca



TORONTO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is pleased to announce the nominees for JUNO Fan Choice Presented by Freedom Mobile. New this year, Freedom Mobile has signed on as a Lead Sponsor of The 50th Annual JUNO Awards and the new Presenting Partner of the JUNO Fan Choice Award. TikTok has also joined as a Lead Sponsor and has been named as the Official Voting Platform, where fans can discover and vote their favourite nominee directly in the app.

JUNO Fan Choice Presented by Freedom Mobile is the only fan voted award at the JUNOS, chosen by Canadian music fans. This year, there are five first-time nominees in this category including Curtis Waters, JP Saxe, Lennon Stella, Les Cowboys Fringants and Tate McRae. They will be joining five past nominees including Ali Gatie, Justin Bieber and NAV, plus Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd who are both nominated for the sixth straight year in this category. The winner will be revealed live at The 2021 JUNO Awards nationwide broadcast on Sunday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC.

Voting is now open and Canadians are invited to vote for their favourite artist on TikTok, the Official Voting Platform, and by visiting junofanchoice.ca for all voting options. There are no limits to the number of times people can vote, so fans are encouraged to visit weekly, daily or by the hour. Follow the official JUNO Awards TikTok account to stay up to date on JUNO Fan Choice.



“We are thrilled to have Freedom Mobile join us as Presenting Partner of JUNO Fan Choice and have TikTok as the Official Voting Platform,” says Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards & MusiCounts. “Their support will help us connect Canadians, music and culture and we’re grateful to have them on board for the 2021 JUNO Awards Golden Anniversary.”



“Music connects us all. It brings us together in times of celebration and sadness, and elevates us when we need inspiration or encouragement,” says Lisa Cooke, Vice President, Advertising, Shaw Communications. “Right now, Canadians need to be connected more than ever, which is why Freedom Mobile is proud to unite music fans across the country and support Canada’s most iconic music event in its Golden Anniversary year with JUNO Fan Choice presented by Freedom Mobile.”

"TikTok is changing the way people consume music and has been a launchpad for new and emerging Canadian talent, but also a way for fans of all ages to rediscover catalogue tracks and legendary artists," Adam Burchill, Head of Music, TikTok Canada. "Working with the JUNO Awards, an iconic Canadian institution, is a natural partnership as our platform provides fans with the opportunity to celebrate their favourite artists where they're actually enjoying it."

For the full list of 2021 JUNO Award nominees, tune in today at 11AM ET/8AM PT for the JUNO Awards Nominee Announcement Virtual Presentation. The virtual event will live stream on CBC Music's social channels and on cbcmusic.ca/junos .

The 50th anniversary of the JUNO Awards will broadcast nationwide Sunday, May 16 on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music and globally on cbcmusic.ca/junos .

Official JUNO Awards website: www.junoawards.ca

CBC Music: www.cbcmusic.ca/junos

About CARAS

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and promote higher artistic and industry standards. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the JUNO Awards, a national celebration of Canadian music. In honour of this significant milestone, CARAS will launch exciting initiatives in the host city of Toronto, and nationally across our country. Each initiative will drive forward CARAS’ four key pillars: Educate through MusiCounts’ charitable programs and community resources, Develop emerging artists through mentorship and development programs, Celebrate Canadian artists with year-round JUNO Awards showcasing, and Honour music industry icons through the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. In a time unlike any other, our sound connects and unites us. The JUNOS are proud to represent so many Canadian facets of music, performance and recording, distinctly, All Our Sound. For more information on the 50th Annual JUNO Awards or The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) please visit www.junoawards.ca .

Freedom Mobile Inc. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Shaw Communications.

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Toronto, Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo. www.tiktok.com .

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada’s national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada’s trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic and Chinese, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

About CBC Music

CBC Music connects Canadians with the very best in music. Available through the CBC Listen app, online, on radio and in television specials throughout the year, CBC Music privileges Canadian artists and songs. Offering 200 free music streams, CBC Music draws from all genres and classifications with knowledgeable hosts and programmers. Home to the JUNO Awards and your favourite music from across the country, discover the next great act with CBC Music. For more, visit www.cbcmusic.ca .