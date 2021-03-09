Healthy Extracts Inc. Announces 2020 Year-End Accomplishments, Annual Revenue Up 71%

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX ) (the “Company”), a leading developer and manufacturer of heart health, brain health and supplementary technologies, announces its year-end results for 2020 and a list of key accomplishments.



The Company reported revenue increases of 71% to $1,276,559 for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2020, compared to revenues of $748,377 reported for the 12-month period ended Dec. 31, 2019, with a net shareholder equity increase of $3.7 million. The Company attributes the increases to the transition to its new business selling health nutrition products, seeing favorable results despite the effects of COVID. The Company also eliminated its convertible debt.

“I am extremely excited about 2021 and our ‘Live Life Young Again’ strategy. Our name and ticker symbol changes were finalized last week, transitioning to Healthy Extracts Inc, (OTCQB:HYEX), which aligns us with our corporate objectives,” stated Duke Pitts, president. “Our 2020 results demonstrate continued momentum for the Company.”

Key 2020 Activities:

Gross revenue was up 71% in 2020, even with some continued negative effects of COVID.

Healthy Extracts Inc. (HYEX) name change from Grey Cloak Tech to better align its companies.

Full reporting and upgraded to the OTCQB in October 2020.

Independent report conducted by Trickle Research projecting positive stock growth.

Company eliminated all convertible debt.

Net shareholder equity increase of $3.7 million.

Acquired Ultimate Brain Nutrients for its breakthrough brain products, including six patents (2 issued, 4 pending) and its proprietary formulations.

Introduction of the revolutionary Clinical Immune, the only immune product formulated and clinically proven focusing on heart and respiratory immune health.

Key clinical studies on its proprietary unique Fuel4Thought Brain Booster product, with sales beginning in Q2.

Pilot study completed on the Company’s Fuel4Thought Migraine formulation with great results; study was published in the renowned World Journal of Advanced Research and Reviews.

Release of HerHeart, the only cardiovascular product designed just for women; positive clinical trial results published in Annals of Women's Health. Cardiovascular disease is and will likely remain the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S. for women and men.



About Healthy Extracts Inc.

Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX ), through its two subsidiaries, BergaMet NA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (“UBN”), is engaged in proprietary research and development of natural plant-based formulations, as well as sales and distribution of natural-ingredient cardiovascular and neuro products. For more information, visit the company’s website:

www.healthyextractsinc.com

About Ultimate Brain Nutrients

Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN), a subsidiary of Healthy Extracts Inc., is a science-based company that develops unique, plant-based superior health technology neuro-products that improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN’s KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations – targeting brain activity, headache and cognitive behavior – provide multiple intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing the company’s portfolio. License opportunities include multiple beverage formats, individual products, proprietary mixtures and other food platforms. UBN has five unique formulation patents – two issued and four pending. Learn more at www.ubnutrients.com .

About BergaMet NA

BergaMet NA is a provider of nutraceutical natural heart health supplements. Based in Nevada, BergaMet researches and develops proprietary, natural, plant-based formulations. BergaMet NA is the only Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ heart health supplement backed by 17 clinical studies. The BergaMet brand supplement boasts the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids available anywhere in the world. It is also the only bergamot supplement approved by the prestigious Accademia del Bergamotto of Italy. BergaMet NA is the only company authorized to manufacture, distribute and sell these products in the United States, Canada and Mexico. BergaMet also provides sales and distribution of natural products that feature superior health technologies based on clinical and doctor-supported evidence for maintaining a healthy immune system and improving metabolic syndrome. Learn more at www.bergametna.com.

