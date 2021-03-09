Patagonia Gold receives Two Definitive Environmental Permits for Development of Gold and Silver Projects in Argentina

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”) (PGDC.TSXV) announces it has received definitive environmental permits (“Permits”) for both the development of its flagship Cap-Oeste Gold/Silver Project and the restart of its Lomada de Leiva (“Lomada”) Gold Project. These Permits allow for the development and operation of mining operations in the mining friendly Santa Cruz Province in Argentina.



Patagonia had previously disclosed receipt of the preliminary environmental permit for mining and leaching operations at Lomada on October 8, 2020, and receipt of the provisional permit to proceed with the development of the Cap-Oeste Gold/Silver Project on November 23, 2020.

Christopher Van Tienhoven, Chief Executive Officer stated: “The receipt of these Permits is a testament to our commitment to become an intermediate gold and silver producer in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner. We look forward to increased exploration and development and advancing these and other production opportunities.”

About Patagonia Gold

Patagonia Gold Corp. is a mining and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company seeks to grow shareholder value through exploration and development of gold and silver projects in the Patagonia region of Argentina. The Company is primarily focused on the Calcatreu project in Rio Negro and the development of the Cap-Oeste underground project. Patagonia, indirectly through its subsidiaries or under option agreements, has mineral rights to over 365 properties in several provinces of Argentina and Chile and is one of the largest landholders in the Province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

For more information, please contact:

Dean Stuart

T: 403 617 7609

E: dean@boardmarker.net

Christopher van Tienhoven, Chief Executive Officer

Patagonia Gold Corp.

E: cvantienhoven@patagoniagold.com

