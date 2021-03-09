NeuBase Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2021

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines, announced today that Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NeuBase, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference and at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference. Both virtual investor conferences take place in March 2021.



Conference Details: Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference Date: Tuesday, March 9th Time: 7:00 a.m. ET Location: Webcast Link – or at the company’s website (click here) Event: Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, March 17th Time: 11:20 a.m. ET Location: Webcast Link – or at the company’s website (click here)

The webcasts from both conferences will also be archived on the NeuBase website, www.neubasetherapeutics.com.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase is accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines which have been shown to be able to increase, decrease and change gene function, as appropriate, to resolve causal genetic defects in living systems. NeuBase's designer PATrOL™ therapies are centered around its proprietary drug scaffold to address genetic diseases at the source by combining the highly targeted approach of traditional genetic therapies with the broad organ distribution capabilities of small molecules. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neurological, neuromuscular and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions. To learn more, visit www.neubasetherapeutics.com.

