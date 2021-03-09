The Good Clinic is Changing the Way Health and Wellness Happen at Its Debut Location in Minneapolis

/EIN News/ -- The clinic is now open to help customers shift the focus from sick-care to well-care with in-person and virtual appointments for primary care, women’s health and wellness planning

Minneapolis, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Good Clinic, now open in Northeast Minneapolis, is a new approach to health that is designed to address clients’ immediate care needs and overall wellbeing. The Good Clinic is a tech-forward, relationship-driven resource with full access to care providers who are transparent with advice and fully in their clients’ corner. Professionals at The Good Clinic focus on bringing a more personal, you-focused approach to primary care – connecting patients with a knowledgeable and compassionate team. For example, at The Good Clinic, “How are you?” isn’t a courtesy question. It’s a real question asked by people who care deeply about health and wellness.

The Good Clinic was founded by a group of healthcare leaders who successfully designed and managed the national expansion of the Minute Clinic prior to it being sold to CVS. This group of healthcare providers and administrators has decades of patient experience and a passion to make healthcare better by focusing on clients’ individual goals. Together, they are committed to making good health happen by empowering the most important people in the healthcare journey – you, the client.

“I am so proud to champion the development, introduction, and expansion of this new, future-focused health care concept that is committed to delivering primary care and wellness support with a unique balance of expertise, empathy, and engagement,” says Michael Howe, CEO of The Good Clinic. “We built The Good Clinic because we want to partner with our clients to help them achieve a better quality of life. Our plan is to quickly expand this concept of care to additional locations, both in the Twin Cities and in other markets across the country.”

Through individualized wellness counseling visits at The Good Clinic, guests are empowered to understand, connect and improve their physical and mental health. “Health does not happen in silos,” says Howe. “It’s all connected: your lifestyle, physical health, mental health, resources, and relationships. Many patients seek integrated care that takes into account all aspects of their wellbeing.”

Here is a look at the wide variety of services offered at The Good Clinic:

· Primary Care

· Preventative Care

· Behavioral Wellness

· Chronic Disease Management

· Immunizations

· Skin Care

· Virtual Care

· Wellness Planning

· Women’s Health

· Tobacco Cessation

· Nutritional and dietary counseling

· Biometric screening

· Exercise and weight management counseling

The Good Clinic is located in Minneapolis at 307 1st Ave NE. The clinic site is part of a new mixed-use development including a 600-unit residential high-rise developed by Lennar Corporation . The Good Clinic accepts most major Minnesota insurance carriers and is currently open from 8 am – 4 pm Monday through Friday, with plans to extend its hours in the near future. To learn more, go to: www.thegoodclinic.com

For media interview opportunities, please contact Katie Welch Len at 612-720-9374 or kwelchlen@beehivepr.biz

The Good Clinic, LLC, a Mitesco Company

The Good Clinic, LLC is a part of Mitesco, Inc. ( www.mitescoinc.com , OTCQB: MITI). The Good Clinic is building out a network of clinics using the latest telehealth technology with the nurse practitioner operating as its primary healthcare provider. It will begin in Minneapolis and plans to expand nationwide. Today, 23 states facilitate nurse practitioners practicing to the full scope of their skills and training. The executive team at The Good Clinic™ includes several of the key executives who brought Minute Clinic (previously known as Quickmedix) to scale, which was acquired by CVS in 2006.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statement of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some case, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate, "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include statements regarding plans to quickly expand The Good Clinic concept of care to additional locations, both in the Twin Cities and in other markets across the country. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of the press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to expand The Good Clinic concept of care to additional locations as planned and the other factors discussed in Mitesco, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Katie Welch Len

612-720-9374

kwelchlen@beehivepr.biz