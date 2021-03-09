Medolife Rx Announces Preclinical Trial Results From Toxicity Study on Lead Drug Candidate

/EIN News/ -- BURBANK, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today preclinical trial results on its lead drug candidate Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the Company’s polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment for various indications including the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus and certain cancers. The preclinical trial concluded that at maximum dose levels the product is non-toxic and safe.



The study, which was completed through a third-party contract research organization (CRO) located in California under strict medical guidelines, was conducted in two phases on BALB/c mice. The first phase was completed on 12 mice where the mice were given the drug candidate at a 26 μg/kg dose volume and monitored for 24 hours. At the conclusion of the first phase, researchers did not observe any significant abnormalities. In the second phase, the same dose of the drug candidate was administered daily over the course of 14 days where researchers also observed no significant abnormalities in clinical observations, body weight, necropsy observation, hematology, and clinical chemistry. These observations rendered a study result that the candidate is well-tolerated in mice and thus is proven safe and non-toxic.

“This study was a major first step in our clinical research programs across the world and having proven that the potential drug is safe in mice opens up the research pipeline for further trials and potential market approval,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “Whenever you are working with new and novel therapeutics, both regulatory bodies and researchers want to be absolutely certain that the candidate is non-toxic before moving into human trials. This result will provide the foundation for which we can propel our research into humans, which we have already begun doing in the Dominican Republic and other countries around the world. This study data was also used in our pre-investigational new drug filing with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).”

This drug candidate utilizes Medolife’s patented polarization technology, which increases the potency of single molecules and complex compounds. This technology is already used in various Medolife products, ranging from supplements to drug candidates where the company is currently involved in a variety of clinical programs, including the Escozine® program. This program targets first product registration in the Dominican Republic for treatment of COVID-19 where the Company has already completed a human trial on safety and efficacy.

About Medolife

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a Wyoming corporation, founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian, a pioneer of polarization technology, which has been awarded U.S. Patent 8,097,284 B2 as it pertains to Polarized Scorpion Venom solution and the method for making it. Dr. Mikaelian's technical education began at the 2nd Medical Institute of Moscow and continued at the Vernadsky University of Biosphere Knowledge in Moscow, where he earned his doctorate in Biological Psychology; he then went on to complete his post-doctorate work at Vernadsky. He also earned an MBA from the University of Bologna in Italy. You can find more about Medolife at: http://medolife.com/

About Quanta:

Quanta, Inc. ("Quanta") utilizes a cutting-edge technology platform that applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Currently, Quanta supports product formulations in pain management, anti-inflammation, skincare, agriculture, nutritional supplements, and plant-based consumables. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

The established resonance theory behind polarization process used by Quanta has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Quanta has the opportunity to upend how commercial products are made and the benefits from them. Already, we see multitrillion dollar global industries benefiting from the technology used by Quanta. You can find more about Quanta at: https://buyquanta.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts:

Phil Sands

https://ir.quantrx.com/

818-659-8052

Kyle Porter

medolife@cmwmedia.com

858-264-6600