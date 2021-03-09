Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Infinity Q Capital Management LLC Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Infinity Q Capital Management LLC ("Infinity Q" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: IQDNX) investors that acquired securities between December 21, 2018 and February 22, 2021.

The investigation focuses on whether Infinity Q issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Infinity Q recently announced that its Chief Investment Officer had made changes to the methodology used for valuing assets held by the fund and that "it was unable to conclude that these adjustments were reasonable, and, further, that [Infinity Q] was unable to verify that the values it had previously determined for the [assets] were reflective of fair value." Infinity Q sought to suspend redemptions, which the Wall Street Journal notes "suggests severe problems at the firm.”

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

