SINTX Technologies announces a fabric technology shown to inactivate upon contact SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the COVID-19 pandemic

Salt Lake City, UT, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies (www.sintx.com) (“SINTX”; “the Company”) a company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for multiple applications, today announced test results showing that fabrics containing SINTX’s silicon nitride continue to demonstrate inactivation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus upon contact. Earlier tests had shown that sintered silicon nitride powders reduced viral loads by as much as 99.9%, starting at one minute after exposure to silicon nitride.

“Last year we announced that our R&D team bonded silicon nitride particles consistently and evenly into the fibers of a nonwoven fabric layer,” said Dr. Sonny Bal, CEO and President of SINTX. “We now have results on tests done at the University of Rochester, New York, which show that these fabrics containing silicon nitride had comparable efficacy against inactivation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus upon contact as silicon nitride alone.”

The Company expects the antiviral fabrics to be used in many applications, such as a “catch-and-kill” face mask , surgical gowns and drapes, automotive and HVAC filters, wound dressings, clothing, and more. SINTX believes that products made of its fabrics will inactivate trapped pathogens and reduce the risk of disease transmission.

“Our new fabric-based R&D may improve the effectiveness of PPE,” said Bryan McEntire, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at SINTX. “Currently available face masks, for example, that make antiviral claims rely on the addition of metal ions, such as silver, copper, and zinc, as well as other chemicals to the mask fabrics. Unlike these additives, which are either allergenic or toxic to human tissue, extensive testing has shown that silicon nitride powder is non-allergenic, and non-toxic to mammalian cells. Additional development and testing will continue with the goal of meeting ISO and ASTM standards in the forthcoming months.”

SINTX continues to develop manufacturing processes to scale up the production of silicon nitride-embedded fabrics for applications across a variety of different markets. SINTX believes the development of silicon nitride embedded fabrics can help fulfill the global need for masks and other antiviral applications around the world.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of silicon nitride ceramics for external partners. The company presently manufactures silicon nitride powders and components in its FDA registered, ISO 9001:2015 certified, ISO 13485:2016 certified, and AS9100D certified manufacturing facility.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its silicon nitride material platform, please visit www.sintx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

