GTT Communications, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before March 15, 2021

​LOS ANGELES, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) investors that acquired shares between May 5, 2016 and November 9, 2020. Investors have until March 15, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

The claim focuses on whether the Company misled investors through alleged accounting fraud. The Company recently announced that GTT it delayed its 10-Q filing and has identified certain issues related to the recording and reporting of Cost of Telecommunications Services and related internal controls.” Furthermore, the Company has reported that GTT, the board’s Audit Committee and an outside counsel and consultants are reviewing the statements for the quarter ended June 30 as well as other financial statements to see if there are material weaknesses in the company’s internal controls.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 15, 2021.

