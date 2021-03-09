CHF Solutions Expands Access to Ultrafiltration Therapy for Pediatric Patients in Puerto Rico

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced its Aquadex SmartFlow® system is now available for the treatment of fluid overloaded pediatric patients at the Puerto Rico Women and Children’s Hospital in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.



Fluid overload is associated with adverse outcomes in multiple disease states.1 Fluid removal is critical to mitigate poor outcomes. The Aquadex™ system has a low extracorporeal value of 35 ml, a unique differentiator for pediatric patients when compared with other fluid removal therapies that require high extracorporeal blood volume.

“Pediatric patients require delicate treatment approaches, and we are always looking for the safest and smartest tools available to add to our pediatric armamentarium,” said Xamayta L. Negroni-Balasquide, MD,MS at the Puerto Rico Women and Children’s Hospital. “Aquadex allows us to customize the rate of fluid removal so we can ensure hemodynamic stability. Fluid overload can quickly create severe issues when excess fluid is not removed effectively and efficiently. We’re thrilled to now have access to a tool that can be tailored to our youth to help support positive outcomes.”

“Our steadfast purpose is to improve outcomes for people suffering from fluid overload, and that certainly means throughout the world,” said President and CEO Nestor Jaramillo, Jr. “Our expansion into Puerto Rico represents an important step forward in providing a safe, predictable and effective fluid management solution to volume overloaded patients across the globe. We’re especially thrilled to know our therapy is now available for Puerto Rican patients who desperately need safe and productive fluid removal.”

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload with its novel ultrafiltration therapy system. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

