Hamilton Capital Adds Two Key Members to Investment Management Team

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Capital (Hamilton), a Columbus-based registered investment advisor (RIA) with more than $3.0 billion in assets under management (AUM), today announced the appointment of both Francis Chu, CFA® and Pete Klingelhofer, CFA® to the Investment Management (IM) team as – Managing Director, Portfolio Management.



“We believe realizing high quality returns in the coming decade will become increasingly dependent on dynamically moving among asset classes and sectors. This has been the backbone of our investment process for decades and we believe doing this well will require an even more robust research process going forward. Further, we expect non-traditional (alternative) asset classes to play an increasing important role in our portfolios. To that end, we are enhancing our investment capabilities by adding two key leaders to our IM team,” said Matt Hamilton, Chairman and CEO.

About Francis Chu

Francis has over 22 years of experience in alternative investments and has successfully led investment processes at RIA’s, Multi-Family Offices, and Funds of Hedge Funds. Prior to joining Hamilton, Francis was the Head of Investments at Bitterroot Capital Advisors, where he was responsible for asset allocation and investment selection across both traditional and alternative assets. Francis spent the early years of his career at Goldman Sachs and Arthur Andersen. In 1998, he joined Ivy Asset Management, which later became a subsidiary of BNY Mellon, where he managed multi-billion-dollar alternative investment portfolios. In 2007, Francis became a Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Muirfield Capital Management, where he managed portfolios and advised clients on hedge fund investments.

Francis holds a Bachelor of Science from New York University, Stern School of Business. He is a CFA Charterholder and Certified Public Accountant (inactive) in New York State.

About Pete Klingelhofer

Pete has nearly 25 years of active investment experience with expertise in portfolio management and global asset allocation. During his career, he has directed the investment and management of several public asset classes and sectors, including basic materials, emerging markets, technology, U.S. large-cap value and International small-cap equities. Prior to joining Hamilton, Pete served as a Portfolio Manager for the JP Morgan Multi-Asset Solutions team and most recently acted as Chief Investment Officer for a mid-sized wealth management firm. He spent the first 17 years of his career at State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio (STRS) as an analyst and portfolio manager.

Pete is a CFA Charterholder and member of the Columbus Society of Financial Analysts. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Washington & Lee University.

About Hamilton Capital

Hamilton Capital (Hamilton) is a nationally recognized, fee-only registered investment advisor (RIA) that serves clients only in a fiduciary capacity. Hamilton prides itself on its deep and experienced team that delivers financial advice and institutional-level investment management across the client spectrum. With about 70 employees, including 30 Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) professionals and five Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) professionals, Hamilton manages more than $3.0 billion in assets under management (AUM).

Hamilton’s AUM has grown more than 17% annually since the firm’s founding in 1997 and it aspires to increase its AUM to $10 billion by 2027—aligning with its 30-year anniversary. The firm’s expertise and client-first mindset has resulted in many national recognitions including being a member of the Financial Times 300, a list of the “industry’s elite advisors.” In addition, several of Hamilton’s advisors have earned national recognition as top 100 advisors.

For more information, including important disclosures regarding recognitions or rankings, please visit www.hamiltoncapital.com.

