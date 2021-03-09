Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hallador Energy Company Reports Full-Year 2020 Financial and Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- TERRE HAUTE, Ind., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ – HNRG) today reported net loss of $6.2 million, ($.20) Per Share, Bank Debt reduced by 24%, $42.4 million, in 2020. 

Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am proud that our company created $52.6 million of positive cash flow, paid down 24% of our bank debt, and successfully extended customer contracts all during a global pandemic which dramatically reduced energy consumption.”

  • We generated $52.6 million in operating cash flow during the year which we utilized to pay down our bank debt by $42.4 million.
    • As of December 31, 2020, our bank debt was $137.7 million, bringing our liquidity to $51.8 million and our leverage ratio to 2.68X, within our covenant of 3.5X.

  • Shipments totaled 6.0 million tons.
    • Extended customer contracts with multiple customers.

  • 2020 production costs were $31.07/ton which were slightly higher than 2019 costs of $30.69/ton, despite at times having 25% of our workforce quarantined due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
    • Oaktown costs over that same period were $29.84 and $28.35.

Solid Sales Position Through 2022

  •  We expect to add to our strong forward contracted sales position as the markets recover later this year.
    Contracted   Estimated  
    Tons   Priced  
Year   (millions)*   per ton  
2021   5.1   $39.40  
2022   5.1   $39.25  
    10.2      
           

* Contracted tons are subject to adjustment in instances of force majeure and exercise of customer options to either take additional tons or reduce tonnage if such option exists in the customer contract.

The table below represents some of our critical metrics (in thousands except for per ton data):

    December 31,  
      2020       2019  
Net loss   $(6,220 )   $(59,854 )
Total revenues   $245,295     $323,462  
Tons sold     5,968       8,070  
Average price per ton   $40.56     $39.34  
Bank debt   $137,738     $180,150  
Operating cash flow   $52,576     $38,243  
Adjusted EBITDA*   $53,501     $68,761  
Adjusted Free Cash Flow **   $27,595     $29,755  


*Defined as EBITDA plus stock-based compensation and ARO accretion, less the effects of our equity method investments and Hourglass Sands.
   
**Defined as net income plus deferred income taxes, DD&A, ARO accretion, and stock compensation, less maintenance capex and the effects of our equity method investments.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our method of computing EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies.

Management believes that the presentation of such additional financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and results of operations because these measures when used in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, (i) provide additional information about our core operating performance and ability to generate and distribute cash flow, (ii) provide investors with the financial and analytical framework upon which management bases financial, operation, compensation, and planning decisions, and (iii) present measurements that investors, rating agencies, and debt holders have indicated are useful in assessing our results.

Reconciliation of GAAP "net income" to non-GAAP "adjusted EBITDA" (in thousands).

    December 31,  
      2020       2019  
Net loss   $(6,220 )   $(59,854 )
Income tax benefit     (2,658 )     (22,347 )
Loss from Hourglass Sands     270       540  
(Income) loss from equity method investments     (1,054 )     527  
DD&A     39,636       48,554  
Asset impairment     1,799       77,882  
ARO accretion     1,381       1,272  
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets     38       (90 )
Unrealized gain on marketable securities     (14 )     (593 )
Interest Expense     13,030       15,998  
Other amortization     5,760       5,039  
Change in fair value of fuel hedges     322       -  
Stock-based compensation     1,211       1,833  
Adjusted EBITDA   $53,501     $68,761  

Reconciliation of GAAP "net income" to non-GAAP "adjusted free cash flow" (in thousands).

    December 31,  
      2020       2019  
Net loss   $(6,220 )   $(59,854 )
(Income) loss from equity method investments     (1,054 )     527  
Deferred income tax benefit     (2,060 )     (21,822 )
DD&A     39,644       48,572  
Asset impairment     1,799       77,882  
ARO accretion     1,381       1,272  
Deferred financing costs amortization     2,296       2,095  
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps     68       2,186  
Change in fair value of fuel hedges     322       -  
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets     38       (90 )
Maintenance capex     (9,755 )     (22,488 )
Stock-based compensation less taxes paid     1,136       1,475  
Adjusted Free Cash Flow   $27,595     $29,755  

Conference Call

As previously announced our earnings conference call for financial analysts and investors will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 2:00 pm eastern time. Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows: Toll-free (888) 347-5317; Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9657; Conference ID #: Hallador Energy Company HNRG Call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week. To access the audio replay, dial US Toll-Free (877) 344-7529; Canada Toll-Free (855) 669-9658 and request to be connected to replay access code 10152722.

Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador or Sunrise, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.

Contact:  Investor Relations
Phone: (303) 839-5504

