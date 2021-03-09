ShotSpotter to Participate at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), a leader in precision policing solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, will be participating at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference, which is being held virtually on March 15-17, 2021.



ShotSpotter management has recorded the presentation, which is available here. Management will also be holding one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the conference.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Roth representative or ShotSpotter’s IR team at SSTI@gatewayir.com.

About ShotSpotter, Inc.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) is a leader in precision policing solutions that enable law enforcement officials to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The company’s products are trusted by more than 100 U.S. cities to help make their communities safer. The platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond™, the leading gunshot detection, location, and forensic system, and ShotSpotter Connect™, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter Investigate™, available in mid-2021, is an investigative case management solution that help detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the corporate and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

ShotSpotter, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

astewart@shotspotter.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

+1 (949) 574-3860

SSTI@gatewayir.com

JoAnn Horne

Market Street Partners

+1 (415) 445-3240

jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com