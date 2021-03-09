Cority to Collaborate With 3M to Accelerate the Future of Connected EHS Management and Worker Safety

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the global enterprise environmental, health, and safety (EHS) software provider, today announced a collaboration with 3M’s Personal Safety Division in the area of Connected Safety technologies.

Connected Safety is a 3M Internet of Things (IoT) platform comprised of both digital and physical products that are designed to help organizations connect workers, places, and equipment in order to drive improvements in worker safety, compliance workflows, and safety process automation.

The Personal Safety Division (PSD) at 3M has a proven track record of providing quality personal protective equipment (PPE), resources, solutions, and training to help customers solve the complex health and safety challenges they face. 3M Connected PPE and software products help organizations advance the digital transformation of worker safety through innovative combinations of data science and PPE technologies.

“Organizations are constantly setting the bar higher when it comes to providing for the safety of their employees and are seeking new and innovative solutions in Connected Safety to help achieve these goals. Combining 3M’s technology, innovation, and product platforms in PPE and Connected PPE along with Cority’s expertise in EHS and Quality software can help bring about the solutions customers throughout all types of industries are seeking,” said Brian Myers, Business Director for Extreme Hazard, Hearing Protection & Connected Safety, 3M Personal Safety Division.

“For every organization globally, the safety of their employees has never been more critical. Working with 3M PSD affords Cority the opportunity of providing our clients with even stronger capabilities,” said John Easton, Vice President of Product Management, Cority. “We are delighted by the idea of combining the solutions of two industry leaders to help our customers resolve problems and set them on the path toward enhanced worker well-being and operational excellence.”

About 3M

At 3M (NYSE: MMM) we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About Cority

Cority is the global enterprise EHS software provider creating industry-leading technology to empower those who transform the way the world works. For over 35 years, Cority has been powered by a spirit of innovation, deep domain expertise, and a commitment to integrity that enables higher levels of operational and sustainable performance with the most comprehensive, human-centered, and secure SaaS platform to help people and businesses thrive around the world. The company enjoys the industry’s highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance. To learn more, visit www.cority.com.

