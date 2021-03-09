BRP Group, Inc. Announces the Launch of ‘Resilient Together’ Initiative

Insurance Brokerage Firms Join Forces to Help the Business Community Navigate a More Resilient Future

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. and its middle-market operating group have launched a new resource called Resilient Together. The group of insurance brokerage firms, comprised of BKS Partners, Insgroup, AHT Insurance, and Burnham Benefits, are building up their local business communities through resources, insights, and collaboration to navigate toward recovery and a more resilient future.

According to Trevor Baldwin, CEO of BRP Group, Inc., this diverse group of like-minded insurance and risk management professionals has defined Resilient Together as “Withstanding and recovering from difficult conditions as a team of individuals and organizations focused on planning for the known and the unknown that lies ahead.”

“Resilient Together offers resources to make informed decisions and insight into how peers in the business community are overcoming unforeseen challenges, or in some cases, navigating unexpected growth during the pandemic,” Baldwin shared. “While we may be socially distanced, we don’t have to do this alone. As a community, we will become Resilient Together.”

In addition to decision-making tools and networking, the Resilient Together series includes a variety of webinar topics and virtual panel discussions. The series kicked off in February with a panel discussion-style webinar on considerations of the COVID-19 vaccine in the professional environment. A replay of the webinar, titled “The Legal, Philosophical, and Ethical Considerations of the COVID-19 Vaccine, ” is available on WeAreResilientTogether.com. Upcoming topics include Diversity & Inclusion, compliance with the Consolidated Appropriations Act, and a state of the market analysis that discusses the impacts of the pandemic on Commercial Insurance.

BKS Partners, Insgroup, AHT Insurance, and Burnham Benefits invite you to become Resilient Together by visiting WeAreResilientTogether.com and join in the conversation with like-minded businesses through their Resilient Together LinkedIn Group.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 500,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

Rachel DeAngelo Baldwin Risk Partners 8133876842 rdeangelo@baldwinriskpartners.com