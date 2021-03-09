Empire Communities Celebrates Big Wins at The National Awards

/EIN News/ -- Vaughan, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest privately held homebuilders, is thrilled to have been awarded 4 Gold Awards and 13 Silver Award Honors by the NAHB’s (National Sales and Marketing Council) National Awards for new home sales and marketing. The homebuilder was honoured for marketing excellence with their low-rise and high-rise communities across Texas, Atlanta, and Ontario, Canada.

The Empire team was awarded Gold for Best Graphic Continuity for the Empire Atlanta Intown community launch in Atlanta, Georgia, Best Sales/Leasing Centre for Empire Avalon in Caledonia, Ontario, Best Presentation Centre for Empire Quay House in Toronto, Ontario, and Best Social Media Campaign for Home Reimagined in Texas and Ontario, Canada. Silver Awards included recognition for interior model home merchandising, digital marketing, direct mail, use of technology, special promotion and overall advertising excellence.

“We are incredibly proud to take home Gold in multiple categories and be recognized by our peers for our dedication to marketing excellence everywhere we build,” says Sue MacKay, Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing at Empire Communities. “Our team continues to push industry boundaries to authentically connect with homebuyers on multiple levels, and we are grateful for the opportunity to continue to innovate.”

The Nationals salutes and honours the best in the building industry for their determination, integrity, creativity and endurance. Silver Award Winners are the top vote recipients in each category and are finalists for Gold. The Gold Awards were presented in a virtual awards Ceremony in March 2021.

Empire now builds in six regions and 90 communities, having built more than 22,000 homes over the past 27 years. They offer a wide selection of home designs with thoughtful floor plan designs and exterior and interior finishes in some of North America’s fastest-growing markets.

EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

Empire Communities is a residential homebuilder involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating 27 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 22,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of the largest privately held homebuilders in North America with current communities in Toronto, Southwestern Ontario and the Southern United States.

