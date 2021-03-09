Revolution Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing targeted therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and chairman of Revolution Medicines, will deliver a corporate presentation at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference and be the featured speaker in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 10th Annual Napa Valley Forum.



Details of these events are as follows:

Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Conference Date: March 16-18, 2021

Presentation Time/Date: 1:10 – 1:40 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Format: Virtual conference



J.P. Morgan 10th Annual Napa Valley Forum

Conference Date: March 29-31, 2021

Fireside Chat Time/Date: 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. Eastern on Monday, March 29, 2021

Format: Virtual conference

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit high-value frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.

The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. RAS(ON) Inhibitors in development include RMC-6291, RMC-6236, and a pipeline of research compounds targeting additional RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in development include RMC-4630, RMC-5552, and RMC-5845.





