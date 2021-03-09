Aquila Group Of Funds Hires New Regional Sales Manager Covering Kentucky and Surrounding States

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquila Investment Management LLC (Aquila), adviser/administrator to the Aquila Group of Funds, has announced the hiring of Nick Stewart as Regional Sales Manager, covering the states of Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee.



Mr. Stewart will be located in Kentucky, and will develop relationships with Financial Professionals across his territory, advising them on how investment strategies offered by Aquila Group of Funds may help their clients’ achieve their financial goals.

Nick Stewart has over 8 years of experience in financial services and sales. Prior to joining Aquila, he served as Vice President, Account Manager at PIMCO, covering the states of Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois where he was responsible for the distribution of PIMCO’s full suite of products. His prior experience includes working as a Product Specialist within the Consulting Services Group at Hilliard Lyons and as a Territory Consultant with Jefferson National, now Nationwide Advisory Solutions, in Louisville, Kentucky. Mr. Stewart earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Louisville and has an undergraduate degree from the University of Kentucky.

“Aquila has a long history of serving bond and equity fund investors across the country, and offers specific municipal bond strategies in seven states, including locally managed Aquila Churchill Tax-Free Fund of Kentucky (CHKYX)”, said Diana Herrmann, President and CEO of Aquila Investment Management LLC. “Nick is an important addition to our team as we continue to expand our access to financial professionals around the country and educate investors about the investment strategies we offer.”

The firm’s lineup of mutual funds includes seven single-state municipal bond funds, an equity fund, Aquila Three Peaks Opportunity Growth Fund (ATGYX), and a high-yield corporate bond fund, Aquila Three Peaks High Income Fund (ATPYX).

ABOUT AQUILA

As investment managers for over 35 years, we have always believed that investing successfully depends on knowing what you own and why you own it. We think this is particularly important in today’s markets. Within the Aquila Group of Funds, each fund is managed to our high standards of quality and care, which we apply when implementing our municipal bond, equity and high-yield corporate bond strategies. We combine rigorous, hands-on investment research with a strong commitment to service and approachability. As of February 28, 2021, we manage over $3.2 billion in assets. Aquila Management Corporation, the Funds’ founder and sponsor, is a family-owned, privately-held firm established in 1984 to serve the needs of investors and financial advisors. Please see the Aquila Group of Funds’ Guiding Principles here.

Mutual fund investing involves risk; loss of principal is possible. Before investing in one of the Aquila Group of Funds, carefully read about and consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other information found in the fund prospectus. Prospectuses are available from your financial advisor, and when you call 800-437-1000 or visit www.aquilafunds.com.

Contact: Victoria Odinotska

KANTER

Tel. 703/685-9232

Diana Herrmann

Aquila Group of Funds

Tel. 212/697-6666