LiquidityBook Hires Stephanie Minister to Head Business Development for LBX Connect FIX Network

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidityBook, a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based provider of buy- and sell-side trading solutions, today announced that Stephanie Minister has joined the firm as Managing Director of Connectivity Services. In this role, she will lead a newly created arm of the LiquidityBook corporate structure.

Ms. Minister will spearhead business development efforts for LBX Connect, LiquidityBook’s proprietary managed FIX network, which enables users to interact with over 250 routing destinations across 80 markets globally in an intuitive and cost-effective manner. She will interface with exchanges, third-party network providers and institutional brokers in markets across the world to maximize network’s reach. She will also play a direct role in future plans for additional FIX-related products and services. This hire comes at a time of tremendous growth for LBX Connect services, which dovetails with the global demand for LiquidityBook’s flagship multitenant, cloud-based OMS. LBX Connect grew over 30% in terms of counterparty connectivity in 2020.

Ms. Minister spent the past 15 years as a project manager for global trading integration at ITG and, following its acquisition in 2019, Virtu Financial. In this role, she managed all aspects of the firm’s global vendor partner relationships, including business and client requirements, financial commitments, business contracts, project management and FIX integrations. Before that, she held senior sales roles at Instinet, Boston Stock Exchange and Bridge Information Systems. An industry veteran, she serves as a Governor for Security Traders Association (STA) and is a past president of Boston STA. She holds a B.S. in CIS and Finance from Manhattan College and an M.S. in Administration from Boston College.

Commenting on Ms. Minister’s hire, LiquidityBook Chief Revenue Officer Sean Sullivan said: “A large and growing number of firms on both sides of the Street are becoming aware of the pervasive influence of the opaque FIX connectivity fees charged by some OMS and EMS vendors and the impact they can have on a manager’s regulatory risk profile and ability to generate alpha. We’ve taken a different approach with a fully transparent commercial model underpinned by world-class account management and support. Stephanie brings an unmatched level of respect in the FIX community, and will be crucial in our ongoing effort to scale this part of our business. We could not be more excited to have her aboard.”

Ms. Minister added: “Throughout my career, I have had the pleasure of working with numerous vendors whose offerings played an instrumental role in the success of my organization. Now I am thrilled to move to the other side of the aisle and help buy- and sell-side firms access the markets with the help of cutting-edge tech, robust functionality and superior client support. LiquidityBook is a leader in each of these areas. Their growth has not gone unnoticed, and I am thrilled to have a chance to join the team to help fuel continued expansion.”

About LiquidityBook

LiquidityBook is a leading SaaS-based provider of buy- and sell-side trading solutions, including order management, portfolio management, execution management, FIX network connectivity, compliance and pre- and post-trade processing. Founded in 2005, the LiquidityBook platform is trusted by many of the industry’s most sophisticated buy- and sell-side firms globally to power their trading workflows. For more information please visit www.liquiditybook.com or contact sales@liquiditybook.com.

