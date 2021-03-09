eGain Announces Schedule of Virtual Investor Conferences in March

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN ), the leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced it has been invited to participate in the following two investor conferences in March:



Jefferies Enterprise Communications Summit

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, March 10 th at 11:00 am PT

at 11:00 am PT 1x1 meetings with investors on Wednesday, March 10th

33rd Annual Roth Conference

1x1 meetings with investors on Tuesday, March 16th

eGain management will host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. Meetings can be scheduled through the firms hosting the conferences or through MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com .

To access a live webcast or replay of the fireside chat or formal presentation at these conferences, visit the investor relations section of eGain’s website at http://www.egain.com/company/investors/.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensi v e suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com .

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.