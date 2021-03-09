eGain Announces Schedule of Virtual Investor Conferences in March
/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced it has been invited to participate in the following two investor conferences in March:
Jefferies Enterprise Communications Summit
- Fireside Chat: Wednesday, March 10th at 11:00 am PT
- 1x1 meetings with investors on Wednesday, March 10th
33rd Annual Roth Conference
- 1x1 meetings with investors on Tuesday, March 16th
eGain management will host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. Meetings can be scheduled through the firms hosting the conferences or through MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com.
To access a live webcast or replay of the fireside chat or formal presentation at these conferences, visit the investor relations section of eGain’s website at http://www.egain.com/company/investors/.
About eGain
eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.
eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.
MKR Investor Relations
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Phone: 323-468-2300
Email: egan@mkr-group.com