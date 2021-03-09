Transparent Energy Brings Cost-Saving Benefits of Auction-Based Energy Procurement to State, Regional, and National Associations

Hires Jane Seagraves, Expert Energy & Associations Program Administrator, to Run Program, Drive Growth, and Deliver Exceptional Member Outcomes

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAIRFIELD, N.J. and CHICAGO, March 09, 2021 -- Transparent Energy, the national leader in online energy procurement, today announced it is rolling out a new program for local, regional, and national Associations to bring the benefits of auction-based energy procurement to their members. The program makes it possible for Associations across the U.S. to offer their members state-of-the-art procurement analysis, strategies, and technology-driven processes that reduce energy costs by an average of 7-8% over traditional procurement methods. The offering also includes advanced procurement strategies for acquiring renewable energy, enabling Association members to "go green" cost effectively, often at little or no premium.



To ensure the program’s success, Transparent Energy has hired Jane Seagraves to manage it. Seagraves brings with her a 12-year track record of success and excellence delivering energy advisory and procurement services to the nation’s most vital Associations.

Working in partnership with Transparent Energy, Associations and their members gain the following benefits:

7-8% annual energy cost reduction compared to traditional procurement methods. An additional 5% discount for participating Association members. Access to an always-on energy advisory resource proactively monitoring energy markets and actively identifying opportune times to purchase energy. Associations earn a non-dues revenue stream that scales with member participation. The program is risk free. Satisfaction is 100% guaranteed.



“Energy procurement and advisory services offer a tremendous opportunity for Associations to create even more value for their members and earn non-dues revenue,” said Jane Seagraves, Vice President, Associations and Partnerships, Transparent Energy. “These services are needed more than ever with energy prices on the rise and as more and more Association members look for ways to reduce their carbon footprint and embrace renewable energy. I’ve never had such a strong value proposition for Associations as I do today with Transparent Energy. Our online auctions attract the largest pool of suppliers in the industry and drive a competitive process that provides unparalleled price discovery and cost savings.”

Added Luke McAuliffe, President, Transparent Energy, “Many Association members need help buying energy more strategically, at less expense. Transparent Energy’s program for Associations provides members an expert resource for transacting electricity, natural gas and renewables on their behalf anywhere in the country. When Associations offer that expertise to their members, cost savings and sustainability follow.”

For more information on Transparent Energy’s high-value, risk-free energy advisory and procurement services for Associations, please contact jseagraves@transparentedge.com.

About Transparent Energy

Transparent Energy is the go-to resource for C&I companies, institutions, associations, and government agencies for energy procurement and energy advisory services. The company’s clients include Associations and automotive, education, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, municipalities, real estate (REITS, CRE, and property management), retail, and technology firms. With a proven process delivered by retail energy’s most experienced professionals and state-of-the-art online auction technology, Transparent Energy has driven hundreds of millions of dollars in operational savings for clients across North America. For more information, see www.transparentedge.com.

Contacts:

Business inquiries:

Jamil Ahmed

jahmed@transparentedge.com

(862) 210-8770

Media inquiries:

Dan Mees for Transparent Energy

Mees Communications LLC

dan@meescommunications.com