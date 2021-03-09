Cradlepoint Ramps Up Partner Program with Key Leadership Hires and Global Expansion

Investments in people, programs, and platforms aimed to accelerate enterprise 5G and Wireless WAN market adoption and fuel new revenue streams for channel partners

BOISE, Idaho, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint , the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, today announces new partner leadership hires and increasing investment in its partner programs and platforms as part of its global expansion strategy.



Businesses of all sizes increasingly turn to LTE broadband solutions to deliver agile, secure, reliable wide-area network (WAN) connectivity. The emergence of 5G is only accelerating this shift. At the same time, the global pandemic has accelerated digital transformation as organizations implement new strategies to drive revenue and serve customers based on wireless connectivity that is instantly deployable anywhere you can get a cellular signal. This rapidly growing market represents a promising opportunity for partners globally and an opportunity for Cradlepoint to expand its Wireless WAN leadership based on its NetCloud Service and portfolio of branch, mobile, and IoT cellular routers.

Cradlepoint has hired several industry-recognized channel leaders in recent weeks, deepening its partner expertise and resources. These hires include:

Krissy Kelley, VP of Global Partner and Field Marketing, responsible for partner enablement, scaling, and co-marketing efforts. Krissy comes to Cradlepoint after several senior marketing and channel leadership roles at Fortinet, Citrix, and RSA.





Lisa Wight, VP of Global Distribution and Partner Program, plays a critical role in implementing a compelling and scalable distribution and partner program worldwide. Lisa has extensive global distribution and channel experience from VMware and Dell.





Steve Benvenuto, VP of Partner Sales, Americas, is focused on driving partner success and growth in North America. Steve brings more than 20 years of channel leadership and execution from Cisco.





Darryl Brick, VP Partner Sales, EMEA, is overseeing Cradlepoint's partner sales throughout Europe. He brings decades of EMEA channel-building experience from Juniper Networks, Infoblox, Imperva, and ServiceNow.



The new team members join seasoned and proven leaders including Tony Puopolo who leads the service provider and integrator practice and John Nye, who launched Cradlepoint’s Global Technology Alliance Program last year.

In addition to being the first to offer a comprehensive "5G for Business" portfolio, Cradlepoint offers partners a 5G for Enterprise Branch specialization program. This new program gives partners a competitive advantage as trusted advisors in the rapidly emerging market for 5G WAN solutions while also helping them build a profitable Wireless WAN practice.

Throughout 2021, Cradlepoint will continue to invest in partner platforms, tools, training, marketing support, and more.

"Bringing best-in-class products to market is only possible with a best-in-class channel and a world-class partner program that brings them all together," says Eric Purcell, SVP, Global Partner, and Alliances at Cradlepoint. "To accelerate LTE and 5G Wireless WAN adoption and support our growth plan, we are making significant investments in people, programs, and platforms. Investments include new platforms that make Cradlepoint easier to do business with, helping our partners get 5G training and deliver a Wireless WAN practice, and hiring experienced distribution and partner marketing and sales leaders that can deliver an immediate impact."

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions. Cradlepoint's NetCloud™ platform and cellular routers deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things – anywhere. More than 25,000 businesses and government agencies around the world, including many Global 2000 organizations and top public sector agencies, rely on Cradlepoint to keep mission-critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected. Cradlepoint was founded in 2006, acquired by Ericsson in 2020, and operates today as a standalone subsidiary within Ericsson's Business Area Technologies and New Businesses. Cradlepoint is headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with development centers in Silicon Valley and India and international offices in the UK and Australia. www.cradlepoint.com