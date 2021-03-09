PerimeterX Named to Fast Company’s List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021

Web App Solutions Provider Ranked Among Top 10 Security Companies Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PerimeterX, the leading provider of solutions that protect modern web apps at scale, has been included in Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021, and is ranked #7 among the world’s leading security companies.



The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year’s Most Innovative Companies list is a prestigious, exclusive selection of less than 500 companies spanning the globe.

“We are incredibly excited that Fast Company recognizes how important our work is. A company’s web apps represent their brand and drive business in our increasingly digital-first world. Some of the largest and most reputable digital businesses around the globe rely on our solutions to protect their web apps from automated attacks that steal customer data, personal information and business-critical content,” said PerimeterX co-founder and CEO Omri Iluz.

The company’s innovations are leading the web application security industry by ensuring its customers stay ahead of cybercriminals who are constantly evolving their attack methodologies. For example, the PerimeterX research team made key discoveries over the past year including a critical WhatsApp flaw that put millions of users at risk of phishing, malware and ransomware attacks, a Content Security Policy (CSP) Bypass Vulnerability in Google Chrome that put almost every website in the world at risk and a limitation in CSP that created an open window to exfiltrate users’ private data via Google Analytics. The company also introduced continuous updates to its cloud-native platform, including its recent Winter Release which includes new capabilities to help retailers protect their digital storefront from home page to checkout.

These innovations made it possible for PerimeterX to protect over $100 billion in e-commerce revenue in 2020 and to process over 2 billion login requests per day. During Cyber 5, the holiday shopping period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, the company protected over $12 billion in e-commerce revenue and processed a record 93 billion requests.

The recognition by Fast Company is the latest industry accolade for PerimeterX, which recently announced $57 million in growth capital funding to expand into new geographies and vertical markets. The company was ranked in the top 10 Bay Area companies and #49 nationwide on the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , named a leader in “ The Forrester New Wave™: Bot Management, Q1 2020 ” report by Forrester Research and named one of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area in 2020 by the San Francisco Business Times.

“In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here , as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021.

About PerimeterX

PerimeterX is the leading provider of solutions that protect modern web apps at scale. Delivered as a service, the company’s Bot Defender and Code Defender solutions detect risks to your web applications and proactively manage them, freeing you to focus on growth and innovation. The world’s largest and most reputable websites and mobile applications count on PerimeterX to safeguard their consumers’ digital experience. PerimeterX is headquartered in San Mateo, California and at www.perimeterx.com .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

