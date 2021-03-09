10x Genomics Expands Pleasanton Headquarters with New Facilities at Two Locations

/EIN News/ -- City to Change Street Name to ‘Genomics Place’

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10x Genomics , Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today announced expansion plans to support the company’s continued growth in Pleasanton across two properties. Along with the leasing of a second building in the same complex as its current headquarters, 10x has acquired the site of the former Pleasanton Plaza retail complex at 1701 Springdale Avenue for $29.4 million.

The property at 1701 Springdale Avenue, will undergo a significant transformation that will see 381,000 square feet created across up to three new buildings, as well as the construction of a parking garage. The first building is slated to open in 2022, and will include clean rooms for labs and office space. While the second campus is under development, 10x will expand its current operations to a second building at Pleasanton Corporate Commons. Located at 6210 Stoneridge Mall Road, this building will undergo an extensive interior buildout to enhance the company’s research and development capabilities. 10x Genomics plans to take a phased approach to occupying the new space, which is expected to be fully completed by 2023.

These moves reaffirm 10x’s commitment to the city it has called home since the company was founded in 2012. 10x Genomics was built on the mission to master biology to advance human health and its products are used by scientists to make discoveries in areas ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company has grown to over 900 employees in offices across Singapore, China, Netherlands, Copenhagen and Sweden.

“Today, we are in the Century of Biology. Our 10x technologies are fueling discoveries around the globe at a rapid rate, accelerating the need to expand our facilities to better serve our customers,” said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. “Pleasanton has been an incredible base for us since our start in a garage almost ten years ago with its great talent, affordable cost of living and vibrant community. We look forward to extending our headquarters in this city and staying here for years to come.”

In recognition of the company’s expansion efforts and continued investment in the city, Pleasanton will unveil a new street name. The street ‘Fabian Court,’ which connects 10x Genomics’ buildings on Stoneridge Mall Road to the new campus on Springdale Avenue, will be renamed to ‘Genomics Place’ later this year.

“10x Genomics’ investment in new facilities to expand its headquarters and research presence further demonstrates that Pleasanton is a flagship city for life sciences companies,” said Mayor Karla Brown, City of Pleasanton. “We look forward to our continued partnership in working with 10x Genomics on this project.”

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company’s integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including in all of the top 100 global research institutions as ranked by Nature in 2019 based on publications and all of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies by 2019 research and development spend, and have been cited in over 2,200 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company’s patent portfolio comprises more than 1,000 issued patents and patent applications.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “might," "will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.’s expectations regarding the company’s business operations, financial performance and results of operations as well as the company’s ability to meet its anticipated cash needs for the foreseeable future. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors, including the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.’s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Although 10x Genomics, Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. These forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments 10x Genomics may make. Further, as the COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented and continuously evolving, such forward-looking statements may not accurately or fully reflect the potential impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on the business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of 10x Genomics, Inc. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to 10x Genomics, Inc. as of the date hereof, and 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website (www.10xgenomics.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Media:

media@10xgenomics.com

Investors:

investors@10xgenomics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e27cab12-b452-4ac4-926e-b383482460d8