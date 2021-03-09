Qgiv’s Customer Experience Team Earns Silver Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year

Timely, unlimited support and training with a personal touch contribute to a customer satisfaction score that has not dipped below 98% in the last five years.

/EIN News/ -- Lakeland, FLA., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, was presented with a Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals.

Qgiv’s Customer Experience (CX) team meets and exceeds the expectations of their nonprofit clients through proactive outreach, free and unlimited support and training, and a deep-rooted passion for client success that’s evident in every interaction. The team’s efforts are reflected in a customer satisfaction score that has not dipped below 98% in the last five years.

“Having the opportunity to learn and grow with our clients over the years has been incredibly rewarding. The growth of our team from day one has consistently been focused on our clients’ experience and success, implementing programs and tools that better serve them,” said Jennifer Mansfield, vice president of customer experience at Qgiv. “Our passion for the success of the nonprofits we work with is fueled by the passion they show us every single day. They’re making an indelible mark for the better on the world, and we are fortunate to be a part of their journey.”

When Qgiv was founded in 2007, customer support was first handled by a small group of founding members, included the company’s CEO, Todd Baylis. On top of managing the fledgling company’s operations, they took turns responding to client questions via email and phone.



Today, Qgiv provides user-friendly fundraising software to more than 5,000 nonprofit organizations across North America. The rapid growth Qgiv has experienced over the last 13 years has been accompanied by a rapidly growing support team and strategy.

Qgiv’s CX department now has a dedicated team that uses chat, NPS score tracking, support tickets, live workshops, and more to meet and exceed client expectations. Over the years, the Qgiv CX team has evolved to include onboarding, training, and customer success strategies to proactively help nonprofits exceed their goals.

To address the challenges faced by nonprofit clients in 2020, Qgiv’s CX department shifted their in-person client events, called Fundraising Labs, to a virtual format. Each event served to educate clients on Qgiv’s functionality and arm nonprofits with the tools necessary to successfully fundraise in our new socially-distant reality.

“In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14.”

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform founded in 2007. From their headquarters in Lakeland, FL, they currently serve more than 5,000 nonprofit organizations in the United States and Canada. Their no-contract pricing, unlimited access to tools and support, and integrations with leading CRM and email tools make it easy for nonprofits to experiment with new technology and grow their digital fundraising programs. Qgiv is committed to helping nonprofits raise more by anticipating and addressing their needs and challenges through customer-led development and close attention to industry best practices. To learn more about the Qgiv platform visit www.qgiv.com.

