Cocrystal Pharma to Participate in the Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference
/EIN News/ -- BOTHELL, Wash., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP), (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, the SARS-CoV-2 virus, hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses, announces that management will hold one-on-one investor meetings at the Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference being held March 15-17, 2021. A webcast of Cocrystal’s presentation has been pre-recorded and is available on the Company’s website here.
Investors interested in arranging a virtual meeting with Cocrystal management should contact their Roth Capital Partners sales representative or LHA Investor Relations. Roth Conference information is available here.
About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.
