MasterBeat Corporation’s JTEC AutoWorld to Incorporate Amazon and eBay Listings Into Its Online Auto Parts Sales and Distribution Platform

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, March 09, 2021 -- MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets announces its JTEC Autoworld, in collaboration with Epicor, will incorporate Amazon and eBay into its Sales, Distribution and Marketing Strategy for its online Automotive platform: www.jtecautoworld.com. As JTEC expands the roll out of its automotive online platform, it will utilize the Amazon and eBay services to further help its marketing, sales and exposure strategy.



Amazon continues to grow as a significant source for Auto Parts and Accessories. Forecasts estimate Amazon 2020 auto parts sales, accessories, and car care product revenues at $8.3 billion, plus $1.9 billion in OEM replacement auto parts sales for a combined total of $10.3 billion. In past years, most of Amazon auto parts sales growth came from direct Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) sales, known as first party sales or “1P.” 1P sales typically include Amazon Prime sales and offers. Most of Amazon’s 1P sales come either from manufacturers supplying Amazon direct or from warehouse distributors (WDs). It is estimated that Amazon’s auto parts sales for 1P to hit $4.6 billion in 2020. Third party sales through Amazon are known as “3P.” It is projected that Amazon auto parts sales for 3P is around $5.7 billion in 2020 and eBay auto parts sales revenue is estimated to be between $6 billion and $7 billion for 2020.

In addition, eBay has more than 180 million consumers, worldwide. Combined with JTEC’s Amazon exposure, JTEC’s pending launch on the eBay platform will expose JTEC AutoWorld to a massive audience that will boost visibility and awareness of JTEC’s products and technology to millions more potential customers.

Josh Tannariello, CEO of MasterBeat Corp, stated, “As Epicor is building the back end of JTEC’s online platform and integrating our catalog and distribution network systems, we will also be featuring our extensive catalog through Amazon and eBay. Having our products available on Amazon’s and eBay’s massive, worldwide platforms strategically gives JTEC Automotive access and exposure to an audience of millions of North American (U.S.A., Mexico and Canada) automotive customers while boosting the visibility of all aspects of our Company. Ultimately, this provides JTEC with the opportunity to earn more exposure and repeat business, even without any direct marketing. This strategic approach will increase the demand and the organic growth of JTEC, allowing us to convert exposure into revenue for the Company and our shareholders.”

With $232 billion in net sales annually, Amazon is the most dominant online store in existence today. In fact, Forbes reported in May that Amazon had surpassed Walmart to become the world's largest retailer. In the U.S. alone, Amazon controls 45% of the ecommerce market share. That is up from 34% in 2016 and expected to eclipse 50% by 2021. JTEC will take advantage of this and implement a new digital marketing campaign, using all the tools that Amazon and eBay offer, such as Sponsored Products Ads and Keyword-targeted advertisements, Coupon and Promotions and much more. Hedges and Company provides some great insight into the automotive industry, its sales and growth https://hedgescompany.com/blog/tag/amazon

About Amazon

Amazon is a titan of e-commerce and is the go-to site for online shoppers and merchants alike. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews. (Source: https://ir.aboutamazon.com/overview/default.aspx).

About eBay

Started in 1995, eBay has become one of the most popular online marketplaces for sellers to market and sell their goods today. The eBay application is the third-most popular mobile shopping app among shoppers in the U.S., behind ecommerce giant Amazon's and Walmart's mobile apps, which are used by 80 percent and 43.8 percent of US mobile users respectively.

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

