Qlik Delivers Analytics and BI Market’s Most Complete Set of Capabilities to Increase Value of SAP Data for Enterprises

With Deep Integrations with Every Leading Cloud Platform, New Unified Analytics Connector and SAP Order to Cash Analytics Solution Accelerator, Qlik Leads the Industry in Driving Use of SAP Data for Insights and Decision Making

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik ® today announced multiple new aspects to its industry leading set of capabilities helping enterprises drive more use and value from their SAP data. The new capabilities include a unified SAP connector that expands the ability of Qlik’s analytics platform to better leverage SAP data for analysis in any SaaS or client-managed environment. Qlik also introduced the first in a series of SAP focused data and analytics solution accelerators that speed the ROI of integrating SAP data with modern analytics projects. ​Augmented by Qlik Data Integration’s unique integrations with every leading cloud platform, Qlik has the most complete set of capabilities for enhancing access, transformation and analysis of SAP data for Active Intelligence and data-driven decision making.



“Customers are finding great success leveraging the agility of Qlik to create agnostic, real-time data pipelines on SAP data, in any cloud or analytics platform, that increases SAP data’s value for decision making throughout an organization,” said James Fisher, Qlik Chief Product Officer. “Our new connector and accelerator solutions for SAP data expand our industry leading capabilities in helping any enterprise more easily access, transform and deliver all their SAP data for analysis, insights and taking action.”

Qlik has more than a decade of certified expertise in accessing and transforming SAP data’s complex, application-specific data structures into formats optimized for analysis. This includes a significant number of SAP data-related integrations and enhancements delivered over the past year with leading cloud vendors AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Snowflake. These integrations leverage Qlik Data Integration to support real-time delivery of analytics-ready SAP data from any source – including legacy SAP environments, SAP HANA or SAP Application Servers – to any target. The result is an agnostic, production-ready solution that ensures analytics users have the most current and relevant SAP data needed for better business insights.

“The speed of data replication through Qlik Data Integration is transformational for us, doing now in hours what used to take us weeks,” said Melissa Tallack, Head of Data and Digital Services at Anglian Water Services. “We’re now able to replicate data from our core business applications like SAP – which houses our asset, customer and employee transactional data – and make it more readily available through Microsoft Azure to our analysts and data scientists. We are now finding new ways to improve services and KPIs such as reduced leakage and supply interruptions, resulting in enhanced customer service, asset performance and business productivity. This has also enabled us to accelerate the decommissioning of two legacy data warehouses, creating IT operational efficiencies and expected cost savings.”

The new SAP Order to Cash analytics solution accelerator is the first in a planned series of accelerators that will provide IT/data teams a blueprint for modern data architectures while accelerating SAP data modernization projects. The solution will leverage multiple components of Qlik’s data integration and analytics platform, and prebuilt data accelerators and analytics applications, to significantly speed time to actionable insights. Business users in areas like finance, sales order management and inventory management will benefit from these prebuilt solution components to optimize management of working capital, order fulfillment and inventory levels. The SAP Order to Cash solution will help:

Improve sales order management and fulfillment to drive sales growth, customer experience and loyalty

Reduce days sales outstanding by gaining insights into all parts of the entire order-to-cash process

Optimize working capital by better managing accounts receivables and bad debt

Increase resource productivity and process efficiencies

The new unified SAP connector will expand enterprise customers’ ability to extract SAP data more easily for analysis into Qlik Sense Enterprise through both a SAP BEx/InfoProvider joint connectivity and SAP SQL connector. These features expand Qlik’s unique ability to deliver SAP data for analysis based on its industry leading set of SAP certifications and capabilities.

“When analyzing our supply chain processes, which include forecasting for demand planning, material requirements and supplier logistics, it’s vital that we are able to easily leverage all our data on-demand,” said Martin Gries, Head of Supply Chain at Brueggen. “Qlik enables us to easily connect to all of our different data sources, including our main SAP data source, for analysis that ensures we keep pace in the modern age through data.”

To learn more about Qlik’s unique ability to maximize the value of SAP data, visit: https://www.qlik.com/us/products/technology/sap.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.



© 2021 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described herein remain at the sole discretion of Qlik and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.