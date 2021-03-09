Devencore Releases Downtown Montreal Winter Office Market Report

Stable Lease Rates, Proactive Local Government, and REM to Support Downtown Economic Revival

MONTREAL, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devencore, a leader in commercial real estate advisory and brokerage in Canada, is releasing a new Downtown Winter 2021 Office Market Report that delves into the state of the market, the factors behind the leasing trend shift, the office outlook, and the cumulative effort by market stakeholders, including government, landlords, leaseholders, sublet tenants, and users to revitalize the Downtown Montreal economy.



Highlight Statistics and Findings

Total available office space for lease increased by 1.3 million+ sq.ft. in 2020

In Q4, the availability rate jumped from 10.7% to 12.1%, with sublease space up 33.2% from Q3

Increase fueled by a combination of sublease space and non-renewals

Stable rental rates over 2020, but with increasing incentives

Economic pressure will push landlords to offer greater concessions

"The subleasing trend will likely continue to increase through 2021 before it tapers off around 2022 – the primary reason being that we feel the vaccine will gradually put a lid on COVID and kick-start the economy," said Jean Laurin, President and CEO of Devencore Montreal.

The Impact of WFH

The pandemic has taken Montreal from unfettered growth to an unprecedented health and economic crisis. The foremost drivers of change are the work from home (WFH) trend and the economic and operation challenges faced in many industries. The reduced demand for CBD office – with some tenants cutting space by 20-30% – is flooding the market with sublease and unrenewed space. Additionally, it is emerging that most employees prefer a hybrid model that splits time between home and office, and tenants are embracing the opportunity to reduce space and move to higher-end locations. Meanwhile, the Réseau express métropolitain (REM), currently under construction, promises to interconnect the urban center with even more suburban areas such as Laval and Longueuil, thus potentially facilitating the long-term adoption of the hybrid office model.

Conditions Favor Occupants

As available space increases, tenants are finding enhanced leverage, prompting landlords to offer expanded incentives in the form of months of free rent and allowances. Though landlords are continuing to collect rents at a rate of nearly 95% due to government relief programs, leasing transactions have slowed as tenants reconsider their office requirements. Wary of the increased economic risk of lease rate declines, some tenants are considering shorter-term leases to keep the options open for relocation, consolidation, or hub and spoke office model adoption to mitigate costs and support staff working under the hybrid model.

Economic Revival of Downtown

To hasten Downtown Montreal's economic revival, all market stakeholders must focus on corporate and administrative responsibility, accountability, and supporting the relaunch of downtown. We are seeing this happen as citizens, government, and industry work together to create greater opportunity and the infrastructure to support growth in the evolving professional landscape. The rapid distribution of the vaccine and the quick testing initiative by the Quebec government will help people get back to work safely and restore the business activities necessary for a self-sustaining and flourishing economy. The REM will also play an essential role in the long-term restoration of economic prosperity. The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal (CCMM) is taking a proactive position in organizing the 'Relaunch MTL' project to equip decision-makers in 14 sectors of the economy to formulate and implement action plans that will facilitate the revitalization.

"The recovery of downtown will require the collaboration of all stakeholders, developers, investors, different levels of government, leaders of our community, as well as citizens who live, work, and play in Montreal and love their city," noted Richard Breton, VP and General Manager of Devencore Montreal.

Find the full report here: https://marketreport.devencore.com/office-winter-2021/montreal/

About Devencore

Founded in 1972, Devencore is among the largest privately-held corporate real estate brokerage and advisory firms in Canada. Devencore offers comprehensive services designed to ensure that all real estate decisions are supported by proven strategies and professional execution. Devencore has offices across Canada and assists clients with their U.S. real estate needs through its strategic alliance with US-based Transwestern.

