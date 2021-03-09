ApprioHealth Announces Justin Jones as Vice President, Technology Development

/EIN News/ -- Team Expansion Illustrates Dedication to Next Generation Technology



WASHINGTON, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApprioHealth, a leading provider of advanced technology and specialized revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for commercial healthcare providers, today announces the addition of Justin Jones as vice president of technology development.

As ApprioHealth continues to expand its technology-forward approach for the optimization of revenue cycle processes, Jones provides significant experience and expertise to advance the company’s role in leading the transformation of the revenue cycle industry.

“The entire team at ApprioHealth is very excited to welcome Justin into the organization as we continue our quest to lead the digital transformation of healthcare. His experience within healthcare as well as other industries is extremely valuable as we dissect each process and component of the revenue cycle and look for ways to create efficiency and optimization,” said Carl Swart, ApprioHealth’s chief operating officer. “His relentless passion to look for improvements and efficiencies to assist our clients solve real, everyday problems furthers our mission to become the premier provider of healthcare revenue cycle management solutions.”

Jones brings 15 years of developing and deploying leading-edge technology solutions to organizations across the country. His dedication to working collaboratively with both external and internal stakeholders ensures that the technology deployed creates an instant impact on operational processes and generates a material return on investment.

Prior to joining ApprioHealth, Jones served as Vice President of Product and Technology at West Creek Financial where he created technology to support and sustain multiple years of triple-digit growth. Additionally, he spent six years with Advanced Patient Advocacy where he supported and enhanced their proprietary technology solution.

About ApprioHealth

ApprioHealth partners with private-sector healthcare organizations to provide meaningful solutions to improve operational and financial performance – all while positively impacting patients’ satisfaction. ApprioHealth’s approach combines proven workflows, leading and secure technology, and a dedicated team of healthcare professionals to consistently exceed customers’ expectations. Through a combination of patient advocacy and education, ApprioHealth helps patients make more informed decisions about their care. For more information, visit www.appriohealth.com website.

About Apprio Inc.

Apprio is a provider of specialized technology solutions for the health, defense, and homeland security markets. The company provides innovative IT and program services in healthcare, emergency response management and financial management. Apprio delivers the methodologies, discipline and thought leadership provided by the large integrators, with the cost structure and collaboration offered by smaller firms.

For more information, visit www.apprioinc.com.

