BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces CAD $100,000 Strategic Investment in DeFi Ventures Inc.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”)(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, is pleased to announced its strategic investment of CAD $100,000 in DeFi Ventures Inc. (“DeFi Ventures”). DeFi Ventures is a Vancouver-based company seeking to simplify and streamline access to the assets and technology that power the new era of decentralized finance.



DeFi Ventures has a core team of seasoned engineers and takes a technology-first and data driven approach which informs its execution of product offerings and strategic initiatives. Their flagship product DFX ( www.dfx.fi ) is a proprietary dashboard which integrates with the entire DeFi ecosystem. DeFi Ventures also holds and stakes digital assets, providing investors with a simple way to gain exposure to DeFi assets.

BIGG’s CEO Mark Binns commented: “We are in unique times, as technology and trustless code have set the stage for a more effective means to enable financial products that do not require centralized institutions as intermediaries. Our investment in DeFi Ventures shows our support for an established group of entrepreneurs and our continued leadership in the cryptocurrency sector.”

DeFi Ventures was co-founded by Ben Samaroo, Cong Ly and Kartik Bajaj, whose previous cryptocurrency startup First Coin Capital sold to Galaxy Digital in 2018 in connection with its public listing on the TSX-V, and Dean Sutton who co-founded LQwD Financial Corp. and was a founding advisor to Argo Blockchain which is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange.

“Decentralized finance has incredible potential but is still a complex and fragmented space. We aim to fully leverage our team's outstanding engineering talent and expertise in fintech to create better access to this nascent ecosystem” says Samaroo.

Mark Binns, CEO of BIGG, will serve as an independent director of DeFi Ventures.

On behalf of the Board

Mark Binns

CEO

mark@biggdigitalassets.com

T:+1.844.515.2646

On behalf of DeFi Ventures Inc.

Ben Samaroo

CEO

ben@defiventures.io

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca) and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUE, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.