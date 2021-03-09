Balchem Corporation to Present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 15, 2021

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAMPTON, N.Y., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and President Ted Harris and Chief Financial Officer Martin Bengtsson will present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 15, 2021. Balchem’s presentation will begin at 9:40 a.m. (ET).



Follow the below link to listen to this presentation



https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/industrials21/sessions/36951-balchem-corporation/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

About Balchem Corporation

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.

Contact: Mary Ann Brush, Executive Assistant to CEO Telephone: 845-326-5600 E-mail: mabrush@balchem.com





