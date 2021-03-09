Ekso Bionics Announces Partnership with U.S. Physiatry to Support Physician Education of EksoNR

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced a partnership with U.S. Physiatry (USP) to educate physicians on the clinical benefits of an EksoNR exoskeleton. USP is the largest inpatient physician practice in the U.S. focused exclusively on physical medicine and rehabilitation. The partnership will help expand awareness of Ekso Bionics’ technology among physicians and other rehabilitation clinicians as well as educate on how to successfully implement robotics into a rehabilitation program.



“The EksoNR exoskeleton is a powerful robotic-assisted rehabilitation tool that will allow our expert physiatrists to enhance the lives of thousands of individuals by improving their rehabilitation and recovery,” said Craig DiTommaso, M.D., Director of Early Career Physician Development at U.S. Physiatry.

USP is a physician-led group of physiatrists who are currently practicing rehabilitation medicine. Their goals are to ensure the success of the physiatrist by providing the resources of a national company. As part of the partnership, USP’s physiatrist team of experts will lead a four-part lecture series that will be open to other physicians, clinicians, and other healthcare leaders across the U.S. Topics will include EksoNR education, research and development, best practices on Ekso program implementation, and general marketing of an EksoNR.

“We are excited to partner with USP and their commitment to patient care in demonstrating the value of our cutting-edge exoskeleton device,” said Rachael Adams, Global Director of Marketing and Strategic Growth of Ekso Bionics. “EksoNR is the most studied exoskeleton on the market today that has been proven to enhance patient outcomes, making it a strategic differentiator for stroke centers.1 Effectively educating clinicians and physicians on the clinical and economic value of starting an EksoNR program has always been a priority for our team. By partnering with USP’s deep network of physiatrists, we believe our shared patient-focus strategies will help build awareness for our platform of technologies across the post-acute care market.”

The first webinar of the series is scheduled for Thursday, April 8th at 12:00pm CT, with future dates to soon be announced for the remaining lectures, and will be available on www.eksobionics.com.

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance, and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, Ekso Bionics continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. Ekso Bionics is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter.

US Physiatry (USP) was founded in 2011 as it became evident that another round of Healthcare reform was imminent. Founded by rehabilitation leaders from all aspects of the rehab continuum, USP decided to focus on rehabilitation in all of the current settings so that both the rehab patient and the physiatrist will be well represented when changes are implemented. USP’s goals are to ensure the success of the physiatrist by providing the resources of a national company to help negotiate managed care contracts, ACO affiliations, implement an IT strategy that will allow us to focus on quality outcomes, and ensure that the revenue cycle is the best possible for a physiatrist. USP believes that empowering the rehab physician to follow a patient throughout the rehab continuum will allow for the best possible outcomes for patients and is also the best way for our physician partners to maximize their income opportunities.

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential benefits, performance and effectiveness of the Company’s products and systems, including EksoNR, market awareness and acceptance of the Company’s products and technology, and the assumptions underlying such statements. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company’s current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company’s financial condition and business, the highly competitive markets in which the Company’s products are sold, the Company's significant losses to date and anticipated future losses, the new and unproven nature of the market for the Company’s products, the long and variable sales cycles for the Company’s products, the factors outside the Company’s control that affect the international sales of its products, the costs related to and impacts of potential failure of the Company to obtain or maintain protection for the Company's intellectual property rights, the failure of the Company to obtain or maintain regulatory approval to market the Company's medical devices, and risks related to product liability, recall and warranty claims. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To learn more about Ekso Bionics please visit the Company’s website at www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

