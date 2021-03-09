8th Wall Selected by Fast Company as One of The World's Most Innovative Companies of 2021

8th Wall Celebrates This Recognition with Its Developers and Partners Who Have Used Its WebAR Development Platform to Make the Web a Powerful Place for Augmented Reality

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 8th Wall, the leader in web-based augmented reality (WebAR), has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality as part of the publication’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021.



The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a roadmap for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy. Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. This year’s Most Innovative Companies list features 463 businesses from 29 countries. Fast Company selected only 10 companies in the VR/AR sector.

8th Wall’s award-winning development platform equips developers, brands and agencies with powerful tools to create extraordinary WebAR experiences. 8th Wall’s AR engine enables World Effects, Face Effects and Image Target augmented reality experiences that work in any mobile browser. With no app to download, 8th Wall has removed the friction typically associated with AR. In addition, 8th Wall’s proprietary AR technology offers the widest reach possible, supporting over 3 billion smartphones across iOS and Android.

8th Wall is the only AR development platform to offer web-based cylindrical and conical image targets such as labels on bottles, cups, and cans, the streaming of volumetric video in WebAR (or what is often referred to as holograms) and the ability to embed WebAR experiences into existing websites through Inline AR. Together, with its Cloud Editor, which is 8th Wall’s cloud-based coding environment featuring source control and included hosting, 8th Wall provides a complete solution to create, collaborate and publish WebAR content in real time.

Since its first year in 2019, the 8th Wall platform has powered over 600 commercial experiences for top-tier brands across industry verticals including sports and entertainment, CPG, retail, fashion and beauty, automotive and more. These experiences have been created by 8th Wall developers including the creative agencies and studios which make up the 8th Wall Partner Network. WebAR activations powered by 8th Wall have demonstrated real business value, whether this is earning awards, making headlines, engaging millions of users or achieving significant dwell time.

“We are extremely honored to be recognized as one of The World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company,” said Erik Murphy-Chutorian, CEO and Founder of 8th Wall. “We share this recognition with our talented partners and developers who use 8th Wall every day to create extraordinary experiences that not only demonstrate the power of augmented reality, but also deliver real business and end user value. We are seeing firsthand how WebAR has unlocked the massive opportunity of augmented reality to brands and marketers who now consider this technology an essential part of their business strategy to engage customers wherever they are—including at home.”

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. To get started with 8th Wall, sign-up for a 14-day Free Trial at https://www.8thwall.com/try-free-trial . Or, reach out to the 8th Wall sales team directly at licensing@8thwall.com .

8th Wall is an award-winning computer vision software company that makes it possible to build interactive web-based augmented reality (WebAR) that can be experienced on any smartphone—no app required. 8th Wall has powered AR activations for brands across industry verticals including retail, food and beverage, travel and tourism, automotive, fashion, sports and entertainment. Customers of the platform include Nike, Sony Pictures, Burger King, General Mills, British Gas, Heineken, McDonald's, LEGO, Swiss Airlines, Toyota, EVA Air, Red Bull, Porsche, adidas, COACH and more. Learn more about 8th Wall at www.8thwall.com .

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

