ChoiceWORX Announces Collaboration With Automation Anywhere to Enable AI-Fueled RPA Management

ChoiceWORX’s Robotinuum Platform Extends and Complements Automation Anywhere’s Offerings to Accelerate Scalability and Cost Savings

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As demand for digital labor continues to grow, ChoiceWORX , the AI-fueled SaaS company reinventing robotic process automation and endpoint management, today announced that it has joined the Automation Anywhere Technology Alliance Program (TAP) to help customers achieve end-to-end intelligent automation in their RPA initiatives.



Through its Technology Alliance Program, Automation Anywhere, a global cloud RPA leader, collaborates with tech innovators in the market, enabling enterprises to optimize their RPA investments. ChoiceWORX’s Robotinuum is an AI-powered solution that automates bot management and makes production support easier and more cost effective, allowing Automation Anywhere clients to scale more efficiently.

This innovative solution provides an intelligent layer of oversight that monitors and manages RPA using digital labor, fixes bots without human intervention, and improves bot reliability and productivity.

“We are at a point where mainstream RPA users are now asking, ‘How can we improve upon what we have already accomplished with this technology?’ And the answer for many is fully automated bot management,” said Frank Casale, co-founder of ChoiceWORX.

According to Casale, many businesses have been under pressure in the past year to automate and scale up tech innovation across their enterprises.

“Together with Automation Anywhere, ChoiceWORX will be able to help more organizations boost the performance and business value of their digital infrastructures using advanced automation technologies like Robotinuum,” said Casale.

“Working with an innovative organization like ChoiceWORX will help us bring intelligent automation to our customers’ RPA infrastructures to free up IT resources, increase ROI and improve scalability across the enterprise,” said Griffin Pickard, director of the Technology Alliance Program at Automation Anywhere. “We look forward to this alliance to improve customer and employee experiences with RPA, achieving higher levels of productivity and engagement.”

To schedule a demo of ChoiceWORX’s Robotinuum on the Automation Anywhere platform, contact ChoiceWORX at info@choiceworx.com .

About ChoiceWORX

ChoiceWORX is reinventing how IT work gets done with AI-fueled SaaS solutions for RPA management and IT end-point support. Powered by a unique Digital Labor Cloud, ChoiceWORX solutions enable true hyperautomation for enterprises. ChoiceWORX’s RPA management product Robotinuum autonomously monitors, manages and remediates bots with no human intervention required. IT service desk solution Apptinuum provides a fully automated service desk experience for end-user and device management. To learn more about ChoiceWORX, please visit www.choiceworx.com

PR Contact:

Kristan Evans

Vice-President, Marketing

ChoiceWORX

+1 813.416.3122

kevans@choiceworx.com