Rising Number of Air Travelers Expected to Raise the Revenue of the Global Airport Stands Equipment Market in the 2019-2026 Timeframe – Exclusive Report [140 Pages] by Research Dive

Global airport stands equipment market is going to witness a positive growth during the forecast period. Preconditioned air units segment will be the most lucrative. North America will dominate the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global airport stands equipment market is anticipated to register a revenue of $1,732.5 million at a CAGR of 5.5%, increasing from $1,128.9 million in 2018. The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market from growth factors, challenges, other market dynamics, restraints and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Dynamics of the Market

Global airport stands equipment market is projected to grow due to the rise in the number of air passengers and increasing standards of airport across the globe. This growth is attributed to the improvement of airport infrastructure, which is projected to drive the demand for airport stands equipment over the projected time period.

With the upgradation and advantages, airport stands equipment requires expert workers for successful operations. The unavailability of skilled labor is expected to be the major restraint of the market.

The rising green field and brownfield airport projects are predicted to create several investment opportunities for the growth of airport stands equipment market in the upcoming years.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market based on product and regional analysis.

Preconditioned Air Units Sub-segment to be the Most Profitable

The preconditioned air unit is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period and account for $549.2 million by 2026. The main attributor behind the growth of this segment is the initiatives taken by the airport authorities to control the carbon pollutants.

North America Predicted to Dominate the Market

North America market is estimated to reach $563.1 million, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The construction of new airports and renovation of old airports in the developed countries such as US, Canada, and Mexico are directly impacting the airport stands equipment market in the region.

Key Players of the Market

As per the report, the key players of the global airport stands equipment market include -

Airport Equipment

JBT Corporation

HDT Global

Textron Inc.

Aero Specialties Inc.

ShinMaywa Industries Ltd.

Cavotec SA

FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems AB

ThyssenKrupp AG

ADELTE Group S.L.

These players are focusing on research and development, product launches, collaborations and partnerships to sustain the growth of the market.

In January 2020, Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) completed the acquisition of Disabled Aircraft Recovery Equipment (DARE). The acquisition took place after an agreement between Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL) and KUNZ GmbH for the manufacture, supply, commission and maintenance of the specialized equipment. The implementation of DARE at the airport aims to enhance operational capabilities and reduce downtime during runway emergencies.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

