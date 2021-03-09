Lincoln Tech’s Denver Campus Partners with Ford Dealership, Expands Graduate Career Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- West Orange, NJ, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), marking 75 years in 2021 as a national leader in specialized technical training, has announced the launch of a new partnership program at its Denver, Colorado campus. Groove Ford of Aurora, CO, will sponsor the Ford Automotive Career Exploration (ACE) program, which gives selected Lincoln Tech students unique, in-depth exposure to careers with Ford Motor Company.

“We’re pleased to partner with Groove Ford in creating new pathways to rewarding careers for our students and graduates,” says Dr. Kelly Moore, President of the Denver campus. “The ACE program will give students an exciting and informative look at Ford Motor Company, including their rich history and the hands-on skills graduates will need to start careers with this iconic American brand.”

Ford Motor Company will fund the training program for accepted students from Lincoln Tech’s Automotive Technology program. In addition, completing the web-based Ford ACE courses will help students earn up to 50% of Ford’s web-based training – putting them ahead of the curve if they choose to pursue a career at a Ford or Lincoln dealership after graduation.

“All of our Automotive Technology graduates enter the workforce with the skills required to break into the industry,” Moore says. “Completing the ACE program will position them as advanced candidates for technician career opportunities with one of the nation’s leading employers.”

Last year more than 90 Automotive Technology graduates from the Denver campus entered the Automotive Technology field, beginning careers with many of the world’s best-known manufacturers. Graduates now have a direct line to opportunities with Ford after completing courses specific to Ford technology on its new vehicle models, inspection processes, and proprietary technologies for electrical, suspension and brake systems. Students will also have access to a subset of Ford’s own eLearning courses, and credits earned on these courses can be used later towards certifications for career advancement within Ford Motors.

Graduates can pursue career opportunities at more than 3,200 Ford dealerships across the country – including Groove Ford, where Service Manager Bijan Barzideh is a graduate of Lincoln Tech’s Denver campus.

“Groove Ford is excited to partner with Lincoln Tech and build the next generation of Ford technicians,” Barzideh says. “With the help of Lincoln Tech, I was able to enter the automotive industry and work my way up to Service Manager at Groove Ford. I look forward to seeing the new shining stars we get from this partnership and the future Ford Senior Master Technicians to come.”

The Denver campus is a leading career training destination for students from across the country. In addition to Automotive Technology, the campus also offers career training opportunities in Diesel and Truck Technology, Alternative Fuels, Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology, HVAC and Welding.

