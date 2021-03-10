imoo Ear-care Headset: The World’s First Open Ear Wireless Headphones For Children

SHENZHEN, CHINA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following its recent global launch of imoo Watch Phone Z6 from leading Tech brand for children, imoo is happy to announce the availability of its imoo Ear-care Headset to the global market. It is the first of its kind children’s open ear headset with a 85 dB limit for the headset volume to ensure that the potential for hearing damage is drastically reduced to safe levels for children. It also features sound transmission outside of the ears to ensure that children maintain environmental sound awareness even when using the headset.

Designed To Promote Hearing Health

Built to ensure Volumes are always at a suitable level for children, the imoo Ear-care Headset’s volume maxes out at 85dB to meet World Health Organisation recommendations to protect children’s ears from early hearing damage.

Made To Keep Children Safe

Allowing children to hear their surroundings when they are using the headset so whenever they are on their way home, in the playground or at the park, the imoo Ear-care Headset always has safety in mind because it is designed to make sure children are aware of what is around them.

Clear And Precise Audio

The imoo Ear-care Headset gives the best quality sound of any audio device made exclusively for children, they will be expected to hear crystal clear sound sent directly to their ear canals while also ensuring their privacy when they use it. This is possible because of the exclusive soundbeaming speakers.

Built For Comfort

With a comfortable design, the imoo Ear-care Headset has a first of its kind outer ear design, specially built for children and made to directionally transmit sound to children’s ears for a truly unique experience that is always stable on their heads.

Key features and specifications:

• 16.2mm Large-size Soundbeaming Speaker

• Infrared wearing sensor for automatic start and pause

• IP54 Dust-proof and water-resistant

• Extremely Lightweight and Anti-allergy Materials

• Strong and sturdy design built to stay on children’s heads

• Bluetooth 5.0 with up to 10m of range.

• 8 Hour Battery Life

• 1 Hour Quick Charge

Pricing:

• EUR: €49

• GBP: £49

• USD: $59

• AUD: A$79

Availability: Countries and Regions

• North America: USA, Canada

• Europe: EU, UK

• Rest of the World: Australia, New Zealand, Singapore

About imoo

Founded in 2012, imoo is a smartwatch brand that focuses on developing communication for kids using wearable technology. Since the inception of imoo, the brand has heavily invested in R&D with over 1000 staff and obtained over 1300 patent certifications in order to lead the development of the smartwatch category and provide high technology products that would appeal to children. The company has been rapidly growing in recent years to become a “leader in the global kids smartwatch market, currently leading with 26% of the global market share” according to Counterpoint. The latest imoo Ear-care Headset aims to further project the brand to being recognized as the must have smartwatch for kids globally.