Could Massachusetts Pass Bill For Legalize Sports Betting?

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES , March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legal sports betting has swept the United States since the Professional and the Supreme Court overturned the Amateur Sports Protection Act. When the Supreme Court shot down PASPA, multiple states began the legislative process to implement sports betting.

There are countless sports betting sites in the legal market, and these providers have proven that they can make state governments a lot of tax revenue. Massachusetts has taken notice of the substantial tax money that states have generated from sports betting.

However, Massachusetts online gambling or online Poker in Massachusetts is still not legal. Many people ask, “Can I get in trouble for online sports betting?” People can play through offshore sportsbooks, but bettors want online legal sports betting in the state.

Will Massachusetts Legalize Sports Betting?

In the northeast region of the United States, the two states that offer legal online sports betting are Rhode Island and New Hampshire. Massachusetts borders both states so residents can travel a short distance to wager through their mobile devices.

Rhode Island’s sports betting market is not as substantial as New Hampshire. It’s better than Massachusetts's nonexistent sports betting market, but New Hampshire is generating significant numbers.

New Hampshire generated a total handle of $59.7 million in January of 2021. This number was a record in the state, up 16% from the December 2020 handle. Why is this important for MA? Massachusetts is losing a large amount of tax revenue because the state legislature has not enacted sports betting at this time.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and the state legislature took notice of New Hampshire’s record-breaking month and acted accordingly by proposing over a dozen gambling bills in January.

With the size and professional sports teams in Massachusetts, the state could become a force in the American sports wagering market. The future of sports betting in Massachusetts appears to be promising.

Why is the Future Promising for Massachusetts Sports Betting?

Andy Rosen of the Boston Globe reported that “After nearly three years of debate over whether to legalize sports betting in Massachusetts, there are some signs in the Legislature that the long-stalled issue may finally be gaining traction.”

This came after MA Senator Eric Lesser announced his stance on sports betting. Lesser is the co-chairman of the committee that is reviewing sports betting legislation. Lesser stated that “The vast majority of people are just looking to have a little bit of fun and bet on their favorite pro sports team socially, and we want to make that safe and legal.”

He then went onto add that, “If fashioned and if implemented correctly, this issue can be a tool and a source of recovery for the state.” It’s believed that Governor Charlie Baker’s sports betting bill could generate $35 million in yearly tax revenue.

The Potential Framework of Massachusetts Sports Betting

Massachusetts has a stable gambling economy. MGM Resorts International operates a property in Springfield that residents and visitors to the state frequent. This has caused many people to ask, “Can you bet on sports online in Massachusetts?” Another common question is, “Does Massachusetts allow online gambling?”

The answer to both questions is no, but this fact could change in 2021. Massachusetts is looking to New Jersey for its sports betting framework. This is smart because New Jersey is the nation’s sports betting leader.

Governor Baker’s bill is the likely leader at the time. His bill is titled HD 678, and it legalizes online and retail sports betting. Baker has been a sports betting proponent since he took office, but he made it clear that MA needs to legalize the form of gambling in the state.

COVID-19 impacted the state’s economy so that sports betting could be a means of recovery for Massachusetts. Baker’s bill would allow gambling on professional sports and international competitions like European soccer. Yet, there would be no wagering allowed on collegiate or amateur events, as well as esports.

The betting restrictions have been a point of contention in Baker’s bill thus far. DraftKings is based in Boston, and it would be one of the leading sports gambling sites in the state. Applicants would have to pay a $100,000 fee and a $500,000 license fee upon approval.

The license would need to be renewed every five years. More details should be forthcoming regarding legal sports betting in Massachusetts.