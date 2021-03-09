Jackie Rainforth of Rainmakers Business Solutions to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sales has changed dramatically. Clients are harder-to-reach and slower-to-decide. With the explosion of technology, competition is everywhere, and today’s consumers are savvier and more hesitant. The ‘Pitch and Promote’ aggressive sales tactics that may have worked in the past no longer produce the repeat customers necessary for sustainable success.

Whether trying to meet quotas or maximize commissions, all salespeople feel the pressure to perform. We can ease that pressure through processes that improve confidence and repeat outcomes.

Savvy sales superstar Jackie Rainforth is an expert sales facilitator and founder of Rainmakers Business Solutions, where she shares her modern yet simple strategies to help you sell more and sell faster. Her talent for innovative thinking and insight into her clients’ needs helps clients quickly learn, retain and implement her strategies with ease.

“I make selling simple,” says Jackie. “Traditional programs are all about big scripts. My customized programs result in much higher success rates, because if you are prepared and confident, t is going to affect your results tremendously.”

A top performer at every company she has ever worked for, dubbed “The Rainmaker” by her peers, Jackie achieved enormous success as one of the few outstanding saleswomen to make it to the top of the male-dominated construction industry, before launching her own successful sales agency.

“When I looked back on my career, what I enjoyed most was training,” says Jackie. “I spend a lot of time working on building confidence and creating simple processes, so not only are you mentally in the right place, but you have a reliable system to fall back on.”

Jackie’s 5-Part Selling Made Simple System has made her a much sought-after trainer and conference speaker. The author of The Badass Guide to Superstar Selling, Jackie recently published The Badass Guide To Selling During COVID, offering social selling skills and strategies to help you close more deals during these unprecedented times.

“Social selling absolutely works,” says Jackie. “Prospecting is still a numbers game, but instead of trying to meet people at networking groups, trade shows or in the grocery store. LinkedIn allows you to leverage word of mouth, referrals and testimonials for your product or service.”

According to Jackie, in tough economies like what we are experiencing in right now, you must create impact and focus on differentiation to stand out and gain a competitive advantage. You must niche down your target market.

“You would think offering a product to more people will yield higher success, but actually it's the reverse that needs to happen,” explains Jackie. “The most successful restaurant has the smallest menu.”

Close Up Radio will feature Jackie Rainforth in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on March 11th at 11am EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.rainmakersgroup.ca