St. Petersburg Holistic Care Practice to Add Pediatrics

DOCS Outside the Box! announced today that they will be expanding the practice and adding pediatric care for infants, children, and adolescents.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box! announced today that they will be expanding the practice and adding pediatric care for infants, children, and adolescents. The practice currently provides multispecialty care across family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. They are actively interviewing pediatric specialists and plan to hire a new provider prior to the summer.

The decision to expand the family medicine and holistic care practice is based on feedback from existing patients. Patients have expressed their disappointment in the lack of holistic pediatric options in the St. Petersburg area. There has been a need for comprehensive family medical advice and patients have been increasingly asking for guidance on infant health, natural supplements, and vaccination options. In order to provide their patients with a comprehensive solution, DOCS Outside the Box! decided that it was necessary to add pediatrics to its current practice.

DOCS Outside the Box! has created a crowdsourcing initiative to help name the new practice. Interested individuals can submit their ideas to the companies Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/docsoutsidetheboxfl/.

“We are excited to expand our practice and provide holistic care for the entire family,” said Lana Garner, DOM Holistic Medicine Director of DOCS Outside the Box! “Our patients have been asking us to consider adding pediatrics, we finally decided that it was time.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medical care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges. DOCS Outside the Box! provides testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19.