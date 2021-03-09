Dubai WoodShow’s Successfully Kicks off at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Tuesday with High Global Participation
The Middle East’s leading platform for the wood and woodworking machinery industry will run until 11th of March 2021.
Dubai WoodShow is a highly opportune event to propel the industry as the demand for wood/woodworking products is projected to grow further in the region particularly in Dubai.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai WoodShow successfully commenced Day 1 as it welcomed thousands of local and international participants at the Sheikh Saeed Hall 3, Dubai World Trade Centre on Tuesday, 9th of March.
— H.E. Eng. Dawood Al Haj-ri.
His Excellency Eng. Dawood Abdul Rahman Al-Hajri, the Director General of Dubai Municipality, officially inaugurated the event in the presence of high-level dignitaries and key players from around the globe who attended the region’s only dedicated business-to-business meeting place for the wood, wood accessories and woodworking machinery industry.
“Dubai WoodShow is a highly opportune event to propel the industry as the demand for wood and woodworking products is projected to grow further in the region, particularly in Dubai, boosted by the massive ongoing infrastructure and construction projects in preparation for Expo 2020 this year. It serves as a stimulus for growth and a powerful platform for SMEs and entrepreneurs to propel business transactions and contribute to their development and expansion. I would like to congratulate the organising committee of Dubai WoodShow for their commitment to present a world-class show despite the current pandemic,” stated H.E. Eng. Dawood Al Haj-ri.
While strictly following precautionary and preventive protocols to ensure the safety of all attendees, the 3-day event provided a ground-breaking platform for visitors as they explored the latest technologies and innovation in wood machinery and furniture manufacturing, wood products and accessories showcased by the leading exhibitors from 20+ countries as well as from the country pavilions of Russia, Portugal, France and Turkey.
Visitors also benefited from lucrative opportunities of availing the exclusive deals on offer from the wood and woodworking machinery companies, meeting with expert professionals in the industry and collaborating with relevant manufacturers, suppliers, and traders to fulfill their business requirements.
“This is only the beginning of this three-day event and yet by now, we can clearly see its success because of the high turnout of quality visitors. Dubai WoodShow has been a true symbol of resilience because it has once again exceeded the expectations of visitors and exhibitors in terms of creating opportunities amidst the challenges of the pandemic. It did not only gather the key players of the industry together, but it also allowed better exposure for brands, ignited business deals and transactions, and maximised networking opportunities. We’re looking forward to welcome more visitors in the next two days and we’re fully prepared to offer an exceptionally rewarding experience to everyone,” stated Mr. Dawood Al Shezawi, the President of the Organising Committee of Dubai WoodShow.
According to the data revealed by Financial Times fDi Markets, Dubai has maintained its top position among the top three investment destinations globally as foreign direct investments continue to flow into the city despite the pandemic, attracting a projected capital of Dh12 billion during the first half of 2020.
Moreover, Dubai is expected to grow by 4% in 2021, following a quick economic recovery due to effective policy measures introduced by the local authorities of Dubai and the UAE Government to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.
The UAE’s vigorous vaccination drive further reinforces its status as one of the world’s safest tourism destinations that will further boost its economy. In terms of Covid-19 vaccination rates, the national program of UAE is the second highest in the world today, raising higher confidence among visitors.
The ongoing economic initiatives, in addition to the Expo 2020 scheduled to be hosted in 2021 are a few of the major reasons why Dubai is anticipated to undergo a major rebound and fundamental transformation that will further boost its future growth.
The top exhibitors that participated at Dubai WoodShow’s physical exhibitions are Italco Middle East FZE and Accumech alongside Malaysian Timber Council from Malaysia, French Timber from France, AIMSAD from Turkey, RusGlobalExport from Russia and AIMMP from the Portugal Region.
Day 1 also hosted conference sessions featuring industry experts who shared valuable insights about the latest trends in the wood and woodworking machinery industry. The first session led by RusGlobalExport delved into the Overall Data on Woods of Russia with notable speakers, Dmitry Polyakov and Pavel Kuznetsov, the Director and Technical Director of RusGlobalExport, respectively.
The second session, which was led by Italco Middle East FZE, tackled the Advanced Hobbyist Machines from SCM Group with distinguished speakers Mr. Ahmad Zakarneh, Sales Manager of Italco Middle East; Mr. Jithin Nath, the Technical Manager of Italco Middle East, and Mr. Ahmad Najem, Area Manager of SCM Group Middle East.
Session 3 were preceded by Valerii Didyk, the Export Manager of ITA Tools, and discussed the production stages of professional tools, the need for professional services as well as the right matching of tools for different materials.
The event will run until Thursday, 11th of March 2021.
