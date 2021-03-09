Four idle-speed, no-wake zones on Suwannee, Santa Fe still active

Four of the eight idle-speed, no-wake zones are still active, with two on the Suwannee River and two on the Santa Fe, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officials.

On the Suwannee, the activated zones are:

Zone 3 runs from Little River Spring to the County Road 340 Bridge at Rock Bluff. This 23-mile segment becomes an idle-speed, no-wake zone when the Suwannee River reaches 23.25 feet at the Branford gauge. Today the gauge is at 24.72 feet.

Zone 4 runs From the centerline of the County Road 340 Bridge at Rock Bluff to approximately 300 feet southwest of New Clay Landing Boat Ramp, from approximately 6,000 feet north of Camp Azalea Boat Ramp to approximately 1,300 feet south of Yellow Jacket Landing, and from approximately 2,000 feet northeast of Fowler’s Bluff Boat Ramp to approximately 1 mile southwest of Fowler’s Bluff Boat Ramp when the river level is 8.35 feet or higher on the Wilcox gauge. Today, the gauge was at 9.36 feet.

The active zones on the Santa Fe are:

Zone 7 on the Santa Fe runs from .5 mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge, downstream to an unnamed island at 29° 54.527’ N, 82° 46.074’ W. It becomes an idle-speed, no-wake zone when the Three Rivers gauge reaches 18.75 feet. Today, the gauge was at 20.50 feet.

Zone 8 begins at an unnamed island approximately 4.25 miles upstream from the confluence of the Santa Fe and Ichetucknee rivers (coordinates: 29° 54.527’ N, 82° 46.074’ W) and ends at the confluence of the Suwannee and Santa Fe rivers. This includes the Ichetucknee River upstream to the U.S. 27 Bridge. This zone activates when the Three Rivers gauge reaches 16.25 feet. Today, the water level was at 20.50 feet.

An idle-speed, no-wake zone means a vessel must proceed at a speed no greater than what is required to maintain steerageway and headway. At no time is any vessel required to proceed so slowly that the operator is unable to control it or anything it may be towing.

The zones will remain activated until the water level recedes below their activation points.

“The higher water levels can create navigational hazards, such as floating debris, rocks, stumps and shoaling conditions for unsuspecting boaters. We want everyone to be safe,” said Capt. Clay Huff, FWC area supervisor.

The zones on the Suwannee River that are not active at the present time are:

Zone 1 runs from the U.S. 90 Bridge at Ellaville south to the State Road 51 Bridge at Luraville. This 39-mile segment becomes an idle-speed, no-wake zone when the Suwannee River reaches 46.25 feet or more above mean sea level at the Ellaville gauge. Today, the gauge was at 46.18 feet.

Zone 2 runs from the State Road 51 Bridge at Luraville to Little River Spring. This 18-mile segment becomes an idle-speed, no-wake zone when the Suwannee River reaches 25.25 feet or more at the Branford gauge. Today, the gauge is at 24.72 feet.

The zones on the Santa Fe River that are not active at the present time are:

Zone 5 runs from the Santa Fe River at the River Rise in O’Leno State Park downstream to the center line of the U.S. 27 Bridge when the river is 34.2 feet or higher on the High Springs gauge. That gauge is reading 31.79 feet today.

Zone 6 starts at the centerline of the U.S. 27 Bridge downstream to .5 mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge when the river is 23.25 feet or higher on the Fort White gauge. Today, that gauge was at 22.59.

For more information about the flood zones, call 386-758-0525. To report violations, call 888-404-3922.

To obtain real-time river level information, visit www.mysuwanneeriver.com