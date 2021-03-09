Breakthrough Fashion Brand Hypeach Releases 2021 Spring Sunshine & Swim Collection

Coastal Collection Offers Vibrant Spring Styles, Including Fresh Swim & Denim Looks that Embody California’s Lifestyle

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypeach , a Southern California breakthrough fashion brand founded in 2020, has just launched their latest collection, Spring Sunshine and Swim. The SoCal collection features bright colors and soft pastels inspired by the sun setting over the Pacific Ocean. Pieces showcase vibrant prints, flirty denim and swimsuits truly reflective of Southern California’s coastal lifestyle. Hypeach believes high-quality fashion should be affordable and accessible to all women. A portion of every purchase is donated to their charity partner, GlobalGirl Media , to empower and elevate marginalized voices.



The Spring Sunshine & Swim collection offers one-of-a-kind, hand-curated pieces that feel uplifting, effortless and elevated. The swimwear is made in Los Angeles with high-quality fabrics and a range of styles & prints from classic to cheeky.

Shop the new collection here: hypeach.com/collections/spring-sunshine-swim-collection

“We’re seeing retro styles from the 70s, 80s and 90s make a comeback, which are so fun to style with in a contemporary way,” said Cait Barker, Hypeach senior stylist. “Our Spring line includes bucket hats, platform sneakers, tropical vibes, California fresh denim, and delicious swimwear in all colors and styles.”

The Spring Sunshine collection also includes rompers & jumpers beginning at $28 bodycon & maxi dresses beginning at $35, shorts, skirts and DIFF Charitable Eyewear . Launched on the tails of Hypeach’s activewear and loungewear collections, this latest collection rounds out any women’s wardrobe no matter your age or location.

Hypeach Swim ™ was designed for the modern woman who wants to feel sexy in the sun. The swim line encompasses pieces that range from tie-dye prints to metallic resort styles in both bikinis and one-pieces starting at $40.

“Spring makes us feel energetic and alive, yet we’ve all been dealing with pandemic life and stressors. We wanted our Spring Sunshine & Swim Collection to bring fresh energy and a ray of sunshine to our customers,” said co-founders Marlo and Brian Hovis. “Our constant goal is that women look beautiful, feel radiant and shine extra bright in Hypeach.”

ABOUT HYPEACH

Launched in 2020, Hypeach (IG: @hypeachboutique ) has established itself as a breakthrough brand after just one year of business with it’s commitment to quality and giving back. With recent media coverage with Forbes and KTLA , Hypeach continues to set itself apart in the e-commerce space. The brand recently launched Hypeach Active, Hypeach Lounge, and its first collaboration collection with former Miss California USA, Nadia Mejia. Hypeach is a mission-driven, ethically minded, socially responsible brand that is dedicated to supporting women. A portion of every Hypeach purchase supports GlobalGirl Media , a non-profit that empowers young women from underrepresented backgrounds with journalism training and skills. Based in Orange County, California, Hypeach was founded by a husband and wife team who sought to disrupt the fast fashion space.

Contact: Jamie Andersen

Phone: (949) 502-6200

Email: Jamie@bastionelevate.com

