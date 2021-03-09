Lawsuit filed against Off-Duty Officer who Drew Gun on Teen in Skate Park by Attorneys Eric Traut and Connor Traut

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a high-profile incident where an off-duty officer pulled his gun on a teen at a skate park, attorneys Eric Traut and Connor Traut allege negligence, assault, civil rights violations and emotional distress in a new complaint filed against Deputy Mike Thalken, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the County of Orange filed March 9, 2021, in Orange County Superior Court. [Filing: https://www.dropbox.com/s/1zgnzji6dyoi3y8/Chance%20Complaint.pdf?dl=0 ]



Deputy Thalken has not been criminally charged following the 2019 incident at the 14,000 square foot Ralphs [sic] Skate Court in San Clemente, which was caught on video. [video: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7584409/Off-duty-deputy-pulls-gun-teens-skate-park-playing-loud-music.html] The teen alleges emotional distress, fear and anxiety due to his experience with Deputy Thalken.

In addition, the County and Sheriff’s Department are named in the Traut Firm complaint, alleging a violation of standards of conduct, playing a role in conduct unbecoming a deputy, unlawful detention, improper off-duty conduct, improper arrest, and improper use of force.

In a unique twist to the story, the teen’s father is a retired Sergeant from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, and previously worked with Deputy Thalken.

Among the claims, the civil rights allegation underscores the legal right for all people to be free of threat, intimidation, coercion, assault, battery, violence or threats of violence while acting lawfully.

Says Eric Traut of the filing, “It is my hope that the transparent airing of this incident in the justice system can help bring peace of mind for my client and also safer opportunities for children to enjoy public parks without incident or aggression in the future.”

Having tried over 100 civil jury trials, attorney Eric Traut successfully represents people who have been personally injured by violence and threats of violence. He served as one of the attorneys representing the families of victims of the infamous “Seal Beach Shootings” in 2011 committed by Scott Dekraai.

ABOUT ERIC V. TRAUT: Eric Traut distinguished himself early as one of the top trial attorneys in Southern California when he was recognized as the youngest winner of the prestigious Trial Lawyer of the Year award in the history of the Orange County Trial Lawyer Association. Eric has handled high-profile cases that have resulted in appearances on Good Morning America, Fox News, Court T.V., and ABC's "Primetime." http://www.erictraut.com

ABOUT CONNOR J. TRAUT: Connor Traut is a personal injury attorney with Traut Firm. He previously worked as a mediator and judicial law clerk with the Superior Court of California.

ABOUT TRAUT FIRM: Partners of Traut Firm have litigated cases for a combined 70 years, serving as plaintiff’s attorneys primarily in areas of personal injury, wrongful death, vehicle accidents, assaults, and animal attacks. http://trautfirm.com

