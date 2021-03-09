RateLinx Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Headquarters in Scottsdale

Industry-leading logistics data provider expands to support sales and customer service

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RateLinx, a leading supply chain and logistics visibility and analytics platform, announced today the relocation of their headquarters to their recently opened new office location in Scottsdale, Arizona. The new site, located at 16220 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 435, will serve RateLinx operations, providing office and meeting space for customer service, sales, and leadership team members.



RateLinx, formerly headquartered in Madison, WI, will continue normal operations and maintain offices in both locations. The new headquarters supports the company’s growth strategy and will enable RateLinx to better support its customers.

“Scottsdale was a logical choice for us,” says Shannon Vaillancourt, President, and Founder of RateLinx. “The proximity to many members of our leadership team and a southwestern location will increase our ability to serve our current and future clients. Arizona’s tech-friendly environment and economy will help support our growth initiatives.”

The office location in north Scottsdale will provide access to a large pool of talented candidates from local universities. The technology sector in the area will be a tremendous asset as RateLinx continues to grow.

There are a number of employment opportunities available in both locations. Interested candidates can view open positions at careers.ratelinx.com .

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 and based in Madison, Wisconsin, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping , visibility , and payment platform built on data quality to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. The RateLinx ecosystem is designed to reduce logistics costs and optimize operations, providing companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is a self-funded and debt-free, award-winning company and recognized thought-leader in the logistics space. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com .

