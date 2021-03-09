A Woman condemned by others but blessed with Purpose & Loved by God by Maxine Adwella
CrimeproofYouth an international inclusive BIPOC parent organization founded in 2015 and NCYMH, National Collaboration for Youth Mental Health on Women’s DayOTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA , March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 3400 parents attended Crimeproof Youths International Women’s Day celebration on March 8, 2021 with keynote speaker Maxine Adwella:
It is an honor to be your keynote speaker for International Women’s Day 2021 speaking with parents across Canada and across the Globe. I feel honored to be chosen as a humble servant of God who strives each day to love, to forgive and to empower others.
I acknowledge and applaud that CRIMEPROOF is an international, multicultural and inclusive organization with Christian, Muslim, Indigenous, Jewish, Bahai, Budhist, Jehovah Witness families etc. We express our faith differently, but we all know Jesus lived so when I speak about Jesus, I include all faiths and all spiritual beliefs. The title of my speech today is John 8: The Women condemned by Others but Loved by God. In this Bible passage an angry mob bring a woman they have labeled an “adultress” and ask Jesus to condemn her according to the “law’ so they can stone her. Jesus is deeply troubled and quiet and reflects for many moments before answering them. Finally, he stands up and says, “ let he/she who has no sin cast the first stone”. One by one they leave and he tells the woman “neither will I judge you, go and sin no more”. Its Our Time for Equality and racist biased media and unjust court judgements cannot stop important work focused on the lofty higher moral purpose of Equality for All. We cant afford to be anonymous. Today is the day for us to protect our children, future generations, to seek racial justice, to seek health equity, to seek EQUALITY.
As a black woman, our BIPOC community says we understand systemic discrimination, and we understand racism, but do WE? WE have been so colonialized, so beat up into believing that there is only ONE job, ONE house, One road to success that we are willing to believe the worst of each other, sabotage each other, defame each other and run over each other’s carcasses to accept the “crumbs” main stream society throws us and it is so wrong. When will WE change, when will WE change the limiting, sabotaging behaviors towards each other in our communities. It has to stop. We need to consistently speak, act, move with integrity and justice, every day, every moment. We need GRACE for and with each other.
The labels others give BIPOC humans are unacceptable. Media wants us to believe “ racism” is a bad word. But it’s not a bad word and we have to keep saying it. When institutions and systems deny systemic discrimination and institutional bias and unconscious bias – we need to take the time to educate them because ignorance, not knowing is no longer an acceptable excuse.
WE have to speak up. Say “ NO MORE” to racist media articles that target and turn BIPOC people against one another and skillfully misrepresent quotes and events. NO to media aimed at destroying BIPOC companies. Have NOTHING to do with them. WE refuse to accept media labels which defame and misrepresent us. Let’s look closer…. The newspaper story focuses on her suing the two fathers of her children and this makes her litigious. Are fathers not financially responsible for their children? Is this not the law? What does this story say about the rights of women who are mothers?
The media says people were fired and resigned. This does not destroy a valuable organization with excellent services like NCYMH. It continues more powerful and more determined! Let’s recognize systemic racism in courts, in media, in our communities. Always choose the HIGH road of working hard, protecting our children and youth, and taking the high road. Be people of Purpose. People of Love and Let’s Keep Moving Forward TOGETHER. Thank you NCYMH for never judging anyone by their past, your unwavering loyalty, your commitment and love for children, youth and families and your impactful amazing youth mental health programs which children, youth, families and communities rely on and trust. CrimeproofYouth thank you for the thousands of youth you as parents save every year from wrongful arrest and criminilization. Thank you for giving Youth a strong successful future. God bless you.
