Busch Rifle/Pistol Range to perform annual cleaning March 10-11

Defiance, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will conduct a deep cleaning of the rifle/pistol range at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance March 10-11. The rifle/pistol range will remain open both days while contractors perform lead cleaning of the shooting area. However, shooting range staff may need to make shooting lane adjustments to accommodate the cleaning.

“It’s time for some deep cleaning to maintain the highest cleanliness and safety standards,” said MDC Assistant Education Center Manger Ted Coburn. MDC has contracted a specialized lead mitigation company to deep-clean the bullet trap, concrete, baffles, drains, shooting benches, and other surfaces. The procedure is a planned cleaning to remove any traces of lead as part of an annual safety protocol.

The cleaning contactor will work behind the bullet trap outside of public shooting hours. However, the cleaning company will perform cleaning on the booths during operating hours. Some lanes may be shut down temporarily, so the contractors can safely do their work. Shooting lane closings will be intermittent and MDC staff will adjust the lanes for shooters based on where the cleaning crew is located.

“If lanes are temporarily closed during the cleaning, staff will still provide shooting opportunities while maintaining a safe environment for visitors, cleaning crew, and range staff,” Coburn said.

Busch Range’s other facilities, including the archery range, trap and skeet fields, and shotgun patterning board will not be impacted during this time.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94 in Defiance.