Sen. Hegeman’s Weekly Column for the Week of March 8: Bringing Jobs to Missouri

As a lawmaker, one of my top priorities has been to support legislation that helps provide jobs to the men and women serving our country in the military. Over the years, the Missouri General Assembly has crafted legislation with this very goal in mind. This year, we have an additional piece to this puzzle that is moving closer to fruition.

In late January, the Missouri Senate passed Senate Bill 2, which I sponsor. This measure would make changes to the Missouri Works program. More specifically, the benefit would be for projects that relate to the military. In this case, the goal is to benefit Rosecrans Memorial Airport and bring more military jobs to our state. Fortunately, my proposal is now moving rather quickly through the Legislature, having been heard in a Missouri House committee and voted out for the entire House to consider. If they approve this legislation, it would then go to the governor for his signature. With the emergency clause in the measure, it would become law as soon as it is signed.

We owe a huge debt of gratitude to our veterans and to those who are serving right now. Anything we can do to help these brave men and women, once they are out of active duty and back at home, is just a small token of appreciation we have for everything they have done for us. I believe SB 2 is another way of saying thank you for everything they have done for our country. I would like to thank my colleagues in both the Missouri Senate and House for helping to fast-track this legislation.

As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is (573) 751-1415, my email is dan.hegeman@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is Room 332, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.