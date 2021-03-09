Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Yost Files in the Supreme Court to Stop Federal Funding of Abortions

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 18 other states have filed a joint motion with the U.S. Supreme Court to stop President Biden from blocking the Supreme Court from deciding whether federal money can be used to fund abortion.

The motion, filed Monday afternoon, seeks to protect funding limitations that Congress imposed when it enacted Title X. Title X — a federal law that funds family-planning services — expressly prohibits its funds from being used to support abortion. The Trump administration updated federal regulations to honor that prohibition.  But President Biden has signaled through an executive memorandum that he plans to throw out the Trump-era regulation and to allow federal funding of abortion.

“Using Title X dollars to fund or promote abortion is against the law,” Yost said, “And I’m intervening to stop it, no matter what the president’s personal agenda may be.”

States that signed on to Ohio’s motion include: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Luke Sullivan: 614-270-2662

